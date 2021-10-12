Rivian’s first retail hub to open in Venice, CA, as ‘a space to gather’

Things are finally moving ahead nicely for Rivian. The all-electric vehicle automaker whose backers include Amazon and Ford has finally begun production of its first model, the Rivian R1T. Deliveries will begin shortly (if not already) and the R1S SUV isn't far behind. Oh, and it'll soon issue an $80 billion IPO. But owning a Rivian will be much more than driving it around town but rather an entire experience. There's the upcoming Rivian Adventure Network, a chain of charging stations strategically located for outdoor enthusiasts.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO