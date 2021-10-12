CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Rivian’s first retail hub to open in Venice, CA, as ‘a space to gather’

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the heels of delivering its flagship R1T electric pickup to first customers, Rivian has shared details of its first hub, centered in Venice, California. Rather than existing as solely a retail space, Rivian hopes this first of several hub locations will offer a space for public gatherings and encourages its community to visit and connect. If you happen to order a $70,000 EV while you’re there… well that’s a welcomed option as well.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Venice’s 6 best city parks

Everyone knows that water is what makes Venice unique. It’s all part of its mythos and charm – the Serenessima floats in the middle of the Lagoon, with only a strip of land connecting it to the mainland. Its streets are canals. Its cars are vaporettos and gondolas. And that,...
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

Physical Spaces: Polestar to Open 40 Retail Stores in 2021

Tesla has met its match with one rising brand. Polestar is one of the new kids on the block for EVs, but it’s giving Elon Musk a run for his money. According to Polestar‘s press release, the company has big plans for this year regarding physical shops that could prove to be a gamble worth taking. What does the brand offer the EV community, and what does Polestar have up its sleeve?
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
yovenice.com

First Baptist Church of Venice Awarded Historic Designation

Patch reports that The First Baptist Church of Venice has been awarded a historic designation. The Los Angeles City Council voted on Sept. 29 to grant the petition to designate the church as a cultural landmark. LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Twitter account praised the action saying, “The former First Baptist Church of Venice is a cultural-historic monument.” “It’s a long-overdue step to honor Black history in the historic Oakwood neighborhood of Venice.” To learn more about the church CLICK HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
electrek.co

ElectraMeccanica begins customer deliveries of its SOLO EV

EV manufacturer ElectraMeccanica has officially begun customer deliveries of its flagship SOLO EV. The three-wheeled one-seat electric vehicle has been on our radar for quite some time, and ElectraMeccanica has worked for years to reach this point of scaled production and deliveries. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. ($SOLO) is an EV designer...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian's Key To Success Depends On Amazon

Things are finally moving ahead nicely for Rivian. The all-electric vehicle automaker whose backers include Amazon and Ford has finally begun production of its first model, the Rivian R1T. Deliveries will begin shortly (if not already) and the R1S SUV isn't far behind. Oh, and it'll soon issue an $80 billion IPO. But owning a Rivian will be much more than driving it around town but rather an entire experience. There's the upcoming Rivian Adventure Network, a chain of charging stations strategically located for outdoor enthusiasts.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon opens its first UK retail store, but is anyone buying?

The first Amazon 4-star retail store has opened in the UK, offering high street shoppers the opportunity to buy some of the tech giant's most popular products like the Amazon Echo or Kindle Paperwhite, without having to shop online for them. As reported by BBC News, the Amazon 4-star has...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MotorAuthority

The Mustang is now made in China

The Mustang is an American icon, but as of this week the nameplate also calls China home. Ford has started production of the Mustang, specifically the Mustang Mach-E, at a plant in Chongqing, China, with the first completed example of the battery-electric crossover rolling off the line on Monday. Mustang Mach-Es built at the plant will be sold in China, Ford has confirmed. For the rest of the world, Mustang Mach-Es are built at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Beach#The Hub#Ev#American#First Rivian Hub
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Tesla launches CCS adapter in Korea, confirms coming to North America ‘soon’

Tesla has finally launched its new CCS adapter, but it’s only available in South Korea for now. However, the automaker has also confirmed that it is coming to North America “soon.”. A CCS to Tesla’s propriety plug adapter is something that is long overdue. Most Tesla owners are happy using...
CARS
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
electrek.co

This solar-powered electric bicycle is making a 6,500-mile loop around US

Sushil Reddy is no stranger to long-distance electric bicycles rides, having broken the Guinness World Record back in 2016 with a 7,424 km (4,613 mile) ride across India. Since then he’s set his sights on solar power, performing several more long-distance solar-powered electric bike rides. Now he’s halfway through a 10,460 km (6,500 mile) ride around the US on a custom-built solar-powered electric bike as part of the SunPedal Ride project.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy