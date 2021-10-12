CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New Canyon Coaster Adventure Park Opening In Arizona This Fall

 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is getting its very own mountain coaster this fall at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park , reported Only In Your State . Residents have always been able to take a chairlift 10,000 feet up a mountain, but now they can come back down on a mountain coaster.

The mountain coaster is coming to the town of Williams, which is a historic small town along the Arizona stretch of Route 66. It's home to a ton of tourist attractions.

The canyon coaster will have a mile-long track with "steep descents, dips, twists, hairpin turns, and 360-degree corkscrews." You'll be able to go as slowly or as quickly as you'd like by using the ride's lever. The best part is the breathtaking scenery that you can gaze at the entire way down.

Guests can also enjoy a day of snow tubing at the park. A conveyor lift will take guests to the top of the hill where both artificial and real snow is coating the ground. This means that you don't have to wait until it actually snows! Tubing begins when it's cold enough, typically in October or November.

General admission into Canyon Coaster Adventure Park is $40 per adult. Children 36 to 42 inches get in for just $25.

An official opening date for the park hasn't yet been announced. Click here for updates and additional information.

