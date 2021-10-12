CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Don’t Sleep On This Preppy Fall Staple

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to work in an office to know that there are few wardrobe staples more reliable than a boxy blazer. It’s settled smack dab in the center of a Venn diagram relating elegance and ease, which is essential now more than ever. It’s adaptable: The kind of piece you can wear with a casual t-shirt and jeans and one that you can also wear over a satin slip dress and heels.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Apfel
Footwear News

Zendaya Takes Fall’s Riskiest Trend to New Heights for ‘Dune’ After-Party

Zendaya brought a glamorous edge to the “Dune” after-party in London last night. Stepping out after its red carpet premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s leading lady took England by storm in another bold gown. The custom number comes courtesy of designer Nensi Dojaka, complete with a halter neckline, silky brown skirt and a unique heart cutout across the torso. Layered over a paneled bralette as well, the design taps into one of 2021’s boldest trends. Cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes.From...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Gets Edgy in a Red Feather Dress & Leather Gloves for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles last night. Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a  chunky leather belt. To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel. When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab. Flip through the gallery to discover Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style from years past.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Steps Out In a Classic Fall Color Combo

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This morning, Kate Middleton delivered the keynote speech at The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign event in London. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the misconceptions of addiction, and shared resources around how more people can better receive and ask for help. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater and matching pleated skirt by Christopher Kane that was perfectly polished and appropriate for the event. Accessories-wise, she then leaned into fall’s early tones and the burgeoning color-blocking trend—but in her own refined way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Vegan Leather#French#Parisians#Tencel#Tzr
Us Weekly

Shop These Limited-Edition Fall Fashion Staples Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. After surviving yesterday’s Instagram fiasco, we all deserve some retail therapy. But just like the short-lived social media shutdown, these exclusive pieces from The Drop are only available on Amazon for a limited time. The countdown is on! You only have 30 hours to shop this curated collection designed by blogger @kathleen.post, featuring her signature style of neutrals and classic cuts. These wardrobe staples are the ultimate fall fashion must-haves. Don’t miss out on these lovely looks you’ll want to wear all season long!
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

This Fall, I’m Embracing ’90s Minimalism With This Closet Staple

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Consider this a formal apology to the maxiskirt: I’m sorry I’ve maligned you all these years. Truth is, growing up in Texas in the late 2000s, I had just seen too many bad takes on the style. Remember those billowing turquoise-and-coral chevron maxiskirts? Paired with a chambray shirt and—of course—a chunky statement necklace? I even wore a white-and-blue striped maxiskirt for my senior portraits, making the bold decision to wear it with a blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt. So I hope you understand why it took a long time to regain an appreciation for the look of the ankle-length skirt.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
thezoereport.com

The Curateur's Latest Box Allows You To Channel Fashion Legend Iris Apfel

Not many in the fashion world can boast a career as influential and, well, colorful as that of Iris Apfel. At 100 years old, the business woman and interior designer has quite a legacy that includes an exhibition at the MET, a documentary film, and even a Barbie doll. And now, there’s a box. Yes, in honor of Apfel’s milestone birthday Rachel Zoe’s Curateur created the Icon Box in collaboration with the fashion legend herself, complete with all the fall essentials needed to channel your inner Iris.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

8 Fashion-Girl Approved Staples For Fall Party Dressing

A fall party piece should be able to juggle a few things at once. First and foremost, it needs to feel festive; communicating an out-of-office-and-would-like-a-cocktail message is the top priority here. Second, it needs to have dual functionality — namely, it can keep you looking stylish while also keeping you warm during autumn’s crisper temperatures. And lastly, it needs to have staying power. Sure, a trendy and of-the-moment item can feel fun to wear for a one-night event, but in the spirit of sustainability and longevity, investing in a celebratory fall capsule wardrobe you’ll wear year after year is worthwhile.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Blake Lively’s Fall Boots Represent A New Type Of Minimalism

For fashion insiders, Blake Lively’s footwear choices are always a topic of discussion. At the Free Guy premiere in early August, she paired her Prabal Gurung gown with a pair of Converse sneakers, a relative anomaly as far as red carpet styling goes. Fast forward one month later, and Lively joined the likes of Cardi B in endorsing fall’s Chelsea boot trend with her stark white pair by Christian Louboutin. And now, Lively’s combat boots have entered the style discourse. On Oct. 13, the actor went on a stroll in New York City while wearing a pair of lace-up, burgundy-colored Chanel boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Not Sure What To Be For Halloween? Start With These 10 Vintage-Inspired Costumes

Once October rolls around, you might start to feel some level of pressure to come up with a unique Halloween costume. It typically goes something like this: At the beginning of the month you tell yourself this is the year you're going to go all out, and next thing you know, it’s 6 p.m. on October 30. This time around, don’t wait until the last minute — because, yes, people will start to notice if you show up for the fifth year in a row dressed as a cat. It turns out, there are plenty of vintage-inspired costumes that’ll impress your fellow party-goers.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 5 Fall Staples Will Instantly Upgrade Your Wardrobe, and They're Under $70

It's no secret that we love reporting on all the latest trends in the fashion scene. Whether it's the '90s comebacks or the controversial ones straight off the runway, there's always something on the rise. But a favorite subject of ours is wardrobe staples. We don't put the attention on them that they deserve, especially since they're the most-worn pieces in our closets. Staples can mean something different for everyone, but we've pinpointed five for fall that we think many of you can agree on and even shopped them out from our Who What Wear line at Target.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

21 Fragrance Gifts For People Who Love To Smell As Pretty As They Look

It might seem antiquated to separate “feminine” and “masculine” fragrances, but nowadays, these words serve as more of a descriptor, rather than a mandate on who can or should wear which scent. Feminine fragrances usually lean towards floral perfumes and sweeter notes, while masculine ones tend to be woody, musky, or smokey. Of course, there is a huge spectrum when it comes to fragrances, so there’s plenty of room for nuisance here. But for those who love feminine-leaning scents, opting for something with light and sweet is usually the best bet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

22 Meaningful Jewelry Pieces That Make Great Sentimental Gifts

Even if you consider yourself an expert gift giver, you can probably agree that finding that one well-thought-out, perfect item is no easy feat. This is especially the case if you’re in a time crunch and want to find a present that’s slightly more original than a candle or a bottle of wine. If this dilemma sounds familiar, have your next present be a meaningful piece of jewelry. Whether it’s a necklace with the person’s astrology sign or a ring containing their birthstone, sentimental pieces are a guaranteed way to show that special someone in your life that you really care about them. Plus, it’ll bring up all those warm, fuzzy feelings one only gets when they receive a gift from the heart.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

9 Jewelry Trends You’ll See Everywhere Next Season & Where To Shop Them Now

The first in-person fashion month since 2020 has concluded, and with it came a bounty of fresh trends to reinvigorate your wardrobe. The Spring/Summer 2022 runways made several things clear: mainly that sweatpants are over, minimalism is waning, and legitimate fashion is back for a full-on style refresh. But as you well know, the very best outfits always shine brightest with the help of accessories from handbags to shoes and adornment. In terms of the latter, the biggest Spring/Summer 2022 jewelry trends are just as bold and vibrant as the clothing itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy