Canadian Coke fan collects 11,308 different cans for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8uUq_0cP8YH0w00

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting 11,308 different cans issued by the soft drink company.

Gary Feng was named the Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of soft drink cans (same brand) when his collection was tallied and verified to be more extensive than the previous record-holder, Italian man Davide Andreani, whose collection includes 10,558 different Coke cans.

Feng's collection includes a 1955 can that was one of the first to be produced by the company, as well as commemorative cans from multiple decades of Olympic Games -- including an ultra-rare can designed for the 2016 Chicago Olympics, which never took place due to Rio de Janeiro winning the bid to host.

The collection also features cans that were specially designed for drinking in zero gravity for the 1985 Challenger space shuttle mission and a 1991 expedition to the Russian space station Mir.

"The Russian version is actually more rare. I believe many, many can collectors are dreaming of having this piece in their collection," Feng told Guinness.

Feng said he still doesn't possess his dream Coke can, as it doesn't exist yet: "I would love to have a can with my picture on it. It would be great in my collection."

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

