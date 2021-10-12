North Texas Two Step – Wins are the only currency now

Since we last spoke, North Texas SC pulled off a comfortable win in southern AZ, 2-0 over FC Tucson, and then came home and fumbled away a lead to fellow playoff bubble squad Richmond, losing 1-2. I say “fumbled” – this was a game that NTSC was comfortably in control of for 80+ minutes until a Kicker hit a 1/500 shot and Nkosi Tafari got beat on a set-piece, neither of which you’d expect to go against you ex ante. It’s a really bad time in the season for “soccer is a high variance sport and inherently random” to become a headline.