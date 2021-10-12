CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texas Two Step – Wins are the only currency now

By Sound, Fury
 7 days ago

Since we last spoke, North Texas SC pulled off a comfortable win in southern AZ, 2-0 over FC Tucson, and then came home and fumbled away a lead to fellow playoff bubble squad Richmond, losing 1-2. I say "fumbled" – this was a game that NTSC was comfortably in control of for 80+ minutes until a Kicker hit a 1/500 shot and Nkosi Tafari got beat on a set-piece, neither of which you'd expect to go against you ex ante. It's a really bad time in the season for "soccer is a high variance sport and inherently random" to become a headline.

FIU Women's Soccer Falls to North Texas, Loses Two Straight

FIU's Women's Soccer team headed to Denton, Texas to play against North Texas Mean Green on October 8, 2021. During minute four, midfielder Dominique Marcelli received an early foul. The game progressed, and on minute seven, North Texas' midfielder Taylor Tufts scored their first goal of the game. On minute 17, forward Jenna Sheely scored another goal with the assist of Tufts, creating an early 2-0 lead.
North Texas Mean Green Preview

Before the season even started we all marked this game down as a "win". Even the most negative of prognosticators (hello!) looked at the roster North Texas was fielding, the last four years of on-field product, and the fact that head coach Seth Littrell was on the spiciest of hot seats and figured, yeah, no matter how bad Missouri is they'll beat North Texas.
Missouri to host North Texas for homecoming

Saturday will be homecoming for Missouri. The Tigers will step out of SEC play for the last time this season, as they welcome North Texas to Columbia. Mizzou is 2-3 on the year. The Tigers began the current home stand last week being routed by Tennessee. North Texas has a record of 1-3. The Mean Green are coming off a seven-point loss at Louisiana Tech.
Texas State
Richmond, TX
Texas Sports
Omaha, TX
Midfield, TX
PODCAST: Back to .500 with a win over North Texas!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou ended the game with a W as the Tigers beat North Texas. The guys recap the game as well as discuss a newer concerning topic: the offense.
Lack of depth chart changes little for Missouri in win over North Texas

It would be like fall camp, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in his Tuesday press conference. He had just announced that Missouri wouldn't have a depth chart entering its game against North Texas, and no playing time was guaranteed. It was all to be determined by who practiced well during the week.
Eric Quill
Win over North Texas reinforced whatever you already believed about Mizzou

There were reasons--if you wanted to see them--to believe Missouri got better in a 48-35 Homecoming win over North Texas on Saturday. There were reasons--if you wanted to see them--to believe Missouri made little progress and is exactly the team you believed it was prior to Saturday's 48-35 win.
Malik Willis Could Become The Texans' Next Franchise Quarterback

The Houston Texans are 1-5 heading into a Week Seven matchup with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. As the Texans continue to struggle, they will be looking at a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Texans already have Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills at quarterback, these options may...
Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

In hilariously predictable fashion, just days after I (and several other members of the staff here at FTRS) told you that Georgia Tech and Geoff Collins had shown Proof of Concept in a huge blowout win over a ranked North Carolina team, they got blown out on their own field by a Pittsburgh team that who was two weeks removed from losing to a MAC team on their own field.
Marshall at North Texas: What to watch for

Marshall seeks to regain its form its started the season with Friday night in a nationally televised matchup at North Texas as the teams meet in a cross divisional Conference USA matchup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at UNT's Apogee Stadium with CBS Sports Network carrying the Herd's seventh...
Only need the top two for that.

What we need is a version of the NCAA tournament, but for football. A agree that the top two teams should be included no matter if they are both from the same conf. To do otherwise is cheating that #2 team. #3 and #4 cannot make that claim, IMO, and...
