Epic Games Credits Among Us for Inspiring Fortnite Imposters Mode, Asks Innersloth to Collaborate

By Ralston Dacanay
 7 days ago
Just like players do at the end of a game of Among Us, or Fortnite Imposters, it appears Epic Games and Innersloth have decided to bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Epic Games tweeted, and included in their v18.20 Fortnite patch notes that months after its initial Aug. 17 release, the title's social-deduction Impostors game mode was indeed "inspired by Among Us from Innersloth."

#Epic Games#Gaming#Game Mode#Fortnite Imposters#Peely Party#Mafia#Innersloth Co
