FourFront nabs funding to build an interconnected network of fictional TikTok stars
FourFront is a media startup that’s looking to define a new type of storytelling on the platform, aiming to popularize a network of individual actors performing scripted short-form serialized stories that feel native to TikTok. Fictionalized storytelling in vlog form is clearly not a new development for social media, but FourFront is hoping that it can capitalize on the discoverability opened up by TikTok’s For You Page (FYP) to steadily build new audiences.techcrunch.com
