Behind Viral Videos

FourFront nabs funding to build an interconnected network of fictional TikTok stars

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourFront is a media startup that’s looking to define a new type of storytelling on the platform, aiming to popularize a network of individual actors performing scripted short-form serialized stories that feel native to TikTok. Fictionalized storytelling in vlog form is clearly not a new development for social media, but FourFront is hoping that it can capitalize on the discoverability opened up by TikTok’s For You Page (FYP) to steadily build new audiences.

MTV

Science Fiction

The South Korean girl group's debut mini-album is a universe of clanging sounds, AI dancers, giant snakes, and a close-knit friendship that ties it all together. At first glance, the futuristic music video for the South Korean foursome Aespa’s (styled all lowercase) breakout single “Black Mamba” may not seem that different from other K-pop visuals, with dynamic shots of explosive choreography and brightly colored costumes set against even brighter backgrounds. But about two-and-a-half minutes in, something shifts. As a girl stares wistfully at a subway window, the reflection gazing back is not quite human. With cartoon eyes and long purple hair, she's an animated doppelgänger, stretching her hand toward her human counterpart.
SCIENCE
The Drum

Founders’ Syndrome: Johnny Tooze on zen and the art of building a non-network agency

Johnny Tooze has been chief executive officer of Lab since founding it 18 years ago. In September of 2019, he took the company into a new phase: from independent agency to independent agency group. In the last two years, a string of acquisitions and spinouts have resulted in a group of five agencies, which relaunched and rebranded last week. In the first of our new series Founders’ Syndrome, we talk to Jonny about building a group during a pandemic and the complex pleasures of being able to hire a team that just might be better than yourself.
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

HP turns to TikTok star for upcoming campaign

HP is giving a TikTok superstar the mic. HyperX, HP's gaming accessories line, has signed Bella Poarch as a HyperX brand ambassador and will become her official gaming peripherals partner. Poarch has 83.7 million TikTok followers. As part of the partnership, Poarch will be part of HyperX’s upcoming fall ad...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pacificsandiego.com

National City TikTok star named to Latinx TikTok Trailblazers list

Like a lot of people, Jesús Morales found himself with some extra time on his hands in March of 2020. As the world shut down and words like “social distancing” and “quarantine” began to make their way into our lexicon, Morales, who had been furloughed from his job at a gym in Los Angeles, started spending more and more time scrolling through TikTok, the social media platform.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Our fragile, interconnected world

When my 20-year-old daughter sent me a direct message via Twitter Monday, I thought it must be a spam-phish impersonating the Beloved Sapling to steal my nest egg and identity. Her reaching out via Twitter from London, where she's studying this year, was alarming because her Twitter existence consists of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

