West Chicago, IL

Western suburb to honor military veterans with banners hanging along its downtown streets

By Bernie Tafoya
 7 days ago
Photo credit City of West Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of West Chicago is looking for a few good men and women for a new kind of tribute to its military veterans.

It plans to hang banners downtown individually honoring as many as two dozen of its residents who are military veterans.

The idea came from resident Judy Knaak.

“When my husband and I were on vacation last summer, we passed through a couple of small towns where I noticed they had hung these banners,” Knaak told WBBM Newsradio. “It really struck me as such a nice, simple idea. Very basic, very local and very important.”

So, Knaak took the idea to Ald. Christine Dettmann to suggest the city honor military veterans who are living or deceased.

Rosemary Mackey, marketing/communications coordinator at the city of West Chicago, admitted it was initially hard to get people nominated until she put information on social media. Now, she said, We have approximately 12 so far and we would like to add several more to the banner tribute program.”

Mackey said the city would like to honor as many as 24 veterans with banners along Main Street in downtown West Chicago.

“We want them flying proudly for Veterans’ Day this if not sooner,” Mackey said.

The banners, which are 60 inches by 30 inches, will include the veterans’ names, branch of service, picture in-uniform and date served.

Online applications will be accepted until Friday here.

