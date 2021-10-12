Why the Texas Governor's Ban on Vaccine Mandates Could Be a Huge Headache for Business Owners
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has banned "any entity" from requiring vaccines--a move that could cause a legal headache for business owners. In an executive order issued on Monday, Abbott, who is vaccinated, wrote that "No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer." The order encouraged Texans to get vaccines but says they must be optional.www.inc.com
