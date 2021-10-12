Why I Always Seek Out Chinese Bakeries on My Travels

Road trips and staycations are the primary travel styles for my family and me currently. Our trips tend to be net positive experiences, but periodically I have travel grievances (unrelated to my family members, of course). I don’t act on these in the moment, but they stick with me. I feel like Larry David and I would be good travel partners, but, indeed, we’d probably get sick of each other. Recently, I took a quick solo road trip – one where I experienced multiple of below. I figure it’s a great time to go over my top travel related grievances while a few of them are fresh. Are you with me, or am I way off here? Let me know!

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO