Why I Always Seek Out Chinese Bakeries on My Travels
In the summer of my childhood, amid the thick midwestern summer heat, my family of four would pack into the minivan with the air conditioner blasting. Instead of a sandy beach or a cabin in the woods, our destinations were nearby cities like Chicago, Toronto, or Washington, D.C. These places appealed to my parents because of the museums and architecture, but honestly, we were really going there for the food—treats that were less attainable in the modest Chinatown of Cleveland, where we lived, like flaky egg tarts and fluffy pineapple buns, dim sum, and roast duck.www.cntraveler.com
Comments / 0