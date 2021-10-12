CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets Confirm Kyrie Irving Will Sit Out the 2021-2022 NBA Season Due to Vaccination Status

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving “will not play or practice with the team” until he is eligible due to his vaccination status, the team announced on Tuesday. New York City implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on August 17, requiring people 12 and older to prevent proof of vaccination for indoor dining and to participate in indoor fitness and entertainment activities. This includes the Barclays Center, which serves as the Nets’ home court.

