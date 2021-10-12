Elon Musk Slashes More Than $5 Million From Price of Historic Silicon Valley Mansion

Fashion rental company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece, according to an amended initial public offering filing late Monday. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company filed for its IPO earlier this month. The company listed losses of $7.44 a share in the six months ended in July, compared with a loss of $7.91 a share in the same period in 2020. Revenue in the first six months of this year fell to $80.2 million, from $88.5 million in the same period a year ago. Rent the Runway plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RENT, and Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters. Board members include actress, author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nike Inc. vice president Melanie Harris.

