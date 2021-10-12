CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Slashes More Than $5 Million From Price of Historic Silicon Valley Mansion

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
Cover picture for the articleElon Musk slashed $5.5 million from the price of his historic 16,000-square-foot mansion in Silicon Valley, relisting it for $31.99 million. The listing of the European-style residence for $37.5 million in Hillsborough, California, was first announced in a June tweet from the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, Mansion Global reported. Mr. Musk said he’d “decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there.”

