CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

U.S. stocks finish lower, Nasdaq loses 20 points

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty about the future and a spike in energy prices due to concerns over depleting reserves of oil and liquid gas kept buyers away from U.S. markets Tuesday. With quarterly earnings reports coming due, investors are also weighing how the Covid-19 Delta variant has impacted...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Stocks Finish Higher On Earnings Strength

Stocks ended higher Tuesday as a series of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings added to recent market strength despite mounting signals that post-pandemic growth is slowing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 198 points, or 0.56%, to 35,457, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.74% and the Nasdaq gained 0.71%. September housing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Globalt Investments#Reuters News#Dow Jones#14 465 92#Australian#Euro#British#Japanese#Swiss#Canadian#Asian#The Hang Seng
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
AFP

First fund linked to bitcoin futures debuts on NYSE

Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security on Wall Street tied to futures of the cryptocurrency. To mark the occasion, ProShares, leader in exchange-traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trading under the "BITO" ticker, rose 4.9 percent to $41.94 in its first session, an eagerly-anticipated event in the world of crypto-money that boosted bitcoin futures. The arrival of the fund helped propel bitcoin back near its all-time high. Near 2030 GMT, the digital currency stood a $64,313, less than $600 short of its April record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy