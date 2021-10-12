Watch: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson mic’d up for London win
Through the first five weeks of the season, very few players in the NFL seem to be having more fun than Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $3 million deal in Atlanta over the offseason, which now looks like a major bargain.
During Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London, Patterson racked up 114 total yards (54 rushing, 60 receiving), and even attempted a pass. The do-it-all weapon’s production at age 30 seems like a good indicator of the kind of creativity fans can expect from head coach Arthur Smith on offense.
In Week 5, Patterson was wired for sound. Check out his full five-minute mic’d up segment below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
