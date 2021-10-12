CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson mic’d up for London win

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01I4Gn_0cP8VVwp00

Through the first five weeks of the season, very few players in the NFL seem to be having more fun than Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $3 million deal in Atlanta over the offseason, which now looks like a major bargain.

During Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London, Patterson racked up 114 total yards (54 rushing, 60 receiving), and even attempted a pass. The do-it-all weapon’s production at age 30 seems like a good indicator of the kind of creativity fans can expect from head coach Arthur Smith on offense.

In Week 5, Patterson was wired for sound. Check out his full five-minute mic’d up segment below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: 'We Expect More'

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well. Ridley was targeted 13 times against Washington had finished the game with seven catches for 80 yards. His 53% catch rate was well below his career average of 65.9%.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Ringer

Is Cordarrelle Patterson a Fantasy Football League Winner or a Flash in the Pan?

It’s a shame that Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t been properly used on offense throughout his nine-year career. Rather, it looks like a shame now, because the former wide receiver showed up in Atlanta this season and has become a fantasy superstar at running back in his age-30 season. The Falcons’ new...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Six teams, including heavy hitters like the Bills, Chargers, and Cowboys, are on bye this week, and with the usual amount of tough matchups and depth-depleting injuries, Week 7 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions likely feel impossible for some. As always, we're here to help with expert lineup advice and NFL DFS tips so you know who to start in season-long and daily lineups.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mic#Jets#American Football
chatsports.com

Cordarrelle Patterson moves to 12th all-time in kick return yardage

Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t just the great story of this young Falcons season, he’s one of the great stories of this NFL season so far. The legendary kick returner is Atlanta’s best all-purpose weapon on offense and is doing great work today against the Jets. Ultimately, though, he’ll someday get Hall...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5, 2021: Proven model says start Cordarrelle Patterson, sit Justin Herbert

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a field day against the Eagles last week, recording 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. However, Hill could be among the toughest Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week when Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Bills feature the league's stingiest defense and are giving up just 148.8 passing yards per game this season. Where should Hill be in your Fantasy football rankings?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB-TV Atlanta

Falcons beat the Jets in London

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Atlanta Falcons run ono the field ahead of the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
NFL
newyorkjets.com

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second game in franchise history in London, against the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday:. QB Zach Wilson — Not to lay too much pressure on the rookie's shoulder pads, but he and his receivers are coming off their best game of the season vs. the Titans, just in time to face the Falcons pass defense, which is last in the NFL in opponents' passer rating (121.0), tied for last in TD passes allowed (11) and 27th in opponents' passing accuracy (70.1%). Additionally, the Jets' ground game could use a boost to help the play-action game, and the Falcons' run defense is 22nd in yards allowed/carry. None of these guarantee success for Zach, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, et al., in North London, but all are good omens for a pass offense that took a big step forward 3,500 miles away in North Jersey one week earlier.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Jets in London

ATLANTA -- The difference between a 2-3 record and 1-4 one doesn't seem too different in the grand scheme of a season. But for the Falcons to enter into their bye week next week with the former rather than the latter, it means a great deal to the overall feelings surrounding the team and where it is in the first year of this new regime.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan leads Falcons to 27-20 win in London

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan continued making his mark in the NFL record books in Sunday’s win over the Jets. Ryan became the seventh player in NFL history with 5,000 completions and passed Eli Manning for eighth place in career passing yards during the 27-20 victory. Ryan was 32-of-45 for 342...
NFL
USA Today

Top photos from Falcons' 27-20 win over Jets in London

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a quick start in their International Series game against the New York Jets, leading 20-3 at halftime from London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and winning 27-20. Here’s a look at the best photos from Atlanta’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets in London.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets recap: A jolly good win in London

You don’t get bonus points for beating a team if they’re bad, or if you happen to be down a few key starters on offense and defense. All you get is a win, but those wins mean a lot, and they’re even sweeter when you can get them in spite of adverse circumstances.
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Falcons claim second win with victory over Jets in London

LONDON, UK — UPDATE: The Falcons left it a little close in the end, but nonetheless claimed their second win of the season by beating the Jets 27-20. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught his first career touchdown pass as part of a banner day that included nine catches for 119 yards.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy