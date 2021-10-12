This Martha Stewart-Inspired Wedding Cake Fail Has TikTok Laughing

There are few foods as simple and delicious as a bowl of perfectly cooked white rice. There are also plenty of opinions as to the best way to prepare the dish: What home cooks want to know is a fast way to make rice that's perfectly cooked and flavorful. Martha Stewart has got us covered, and shared her method for prepping this staple carb with Insider. For Stewart, a pot of perfect rice begins not with rice but with oil and aromatics. She heats olive oil and then adds in diced shallots, garlic, and onions to gently sauté. One of her tips during this process is not to crowd the pot, which was also one of Julia Child's famous pieces of advice when sautéing, according to Kitchen Stories. When it comes to food that releases water, overcrowding them in a pot will inhibit the browning that sautés are meant to bring to food.

