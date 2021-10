Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. posted record revenue and operating results in the third quarter as it improved at navigating customer disruptions. After the markets closed Thursday (Oct. 14), the carrier reported net income increased by 255.9% to $21.4 million, or $1.87 per share, in the third quarter, from $6 million, or 52 cents per share, in the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 50.1% to $183.1 million, from $121.9 million.

