CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kate Beckinsale Is The Guilty Party, Another 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Is On The Way And Enstarz 8 Must Read Stories Of The Day

By Carly Polistina
enstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to The Enstarz 8: your conversational pop-culture cheat sheet. I hope you are all feeling ready and rested after the long weekend. I know that I am feeling equally as tired as when I left so...whoops! BUT, in the last three days (and today) there have been so many awesome entertainment happenings, and I can't wait to share them with you here. Here we go!

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale says leggings accident caused scary back injury, more news

Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized after injuring herself — with her own pants. It turns out neither Kate Beckinsale's general level of glam nor her skills as a stunt woman on sets like "Underworld: Blood Wars" were enough to prepare the actress for the dangerous move that landed her in the hospital with a serious back injury in September. "Having done eight or nine hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," Kate told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" on Oct. 18, according to TooFab. The incident took place in Las Vegas while Kate was shooting "Prisoner's Daughter." "I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything," she explained. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby — bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything." Laughing, she said she was eventually transferred to a gurney by paramedics. Once she was treated for the injury, she was also given medicine for the pain. Since she doesn't drink alcohol, she said the pain meds were a learning experience. "I really found out what kind of a drunk I am first, so did everyone else," she joked. "I'm not a 'Do you know who I am? Have you seen all my films?'-type, which is a huge relief because I'm really glad I'm not. But I am a 'Everybody's trying to steal my f****** ovaries.'"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Elliott
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Hilary Swank
Person
Jeremy Allen White
sunnysidesun.com

Kate Beckinsale opens up about her daughter's acting career

Kate Beckinsale won't force acting advice on her daughter. The 'Van Helsing' actress is delighted 22-year-old Lily Sheen - who she has with former partner Michael Sheen - has landed a role alongside Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' but insisted she'll only give her career tips "when asked".
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Kate Beckinsale on Getting Her Toes Sucked in Paramount+'s 'Guilty Party' and What She Loves About Her Character

From creator Rebecca Addelman, the 10-episode Paramount+ half-hour dramedy Guilty Party follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a journalist whose discredited career leads her to a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who’s in prison with claims of innocence. Deciding to try to uncover the truth, Beth quickly finds herself in over her head, but still determined enough to put her life back on track that she keeps pursuing the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Kate Beckinsale is miscast in Guilty Party, yet her leading role in the Paramount+ dark comedy works

Beckinsale is "a bad fit for her disgraced journalist character, Beth, in the new Paramount+ dark comedy Guilty Party," says Carla Meyer. "Yet her miscasting ends up working out just fine. Perfectly tailored and coiffed, her beachy waves arranged just so, Beckinsale looks like she helicoptered in from Aspen, or perhaps Malibu, into her Denver reporter character’s mud-covered Subaru and middle-class life. Beckinsale’s demeanor in Guilty Party, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 14, is that of someone being careful not to touch anything around her — including Beth’s oafish husband (Geoff Stults). Her American accent is iffy and her comic delivery stiff, reminding us it has been a lot of years — and blue-lit vampire action movies — since Beckinsale broke through with the delicious comedy Cold Comfort Farm. But this fish-out-of-water quality alchemizes with Beckinsale’s big-screen-size charisma into a highly watchable performance, as Guilty Party reveals how much Beth is also out of sorts."
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Anthology Series#The Guilty Party#Enstarz#Guilty Party Guilty Party#Paramount#Fx#Sy#Hulu
TheWrap

‘Walking Dead’ Anthology Spinoff Gets Series Order From AMC

AMC has picked up its latest “Walking Dead” spinoff with the anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead.”. “Tales of the Walking Dead” is an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters. Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” will showrun “Tales,” working closely with Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Guilty Party's Kate Beckinsale Previews Her Dark Comedy, Playing a Privileged Woman Who Has 'A Lot of Blind Spots'

On the surface, Guilty Party is a show about a troubled woman just trying to rebuild her shattered reputation. But as viewers will come to find, there is so much more going on. The dark comedy, which premieres this Thursday on Paramount+, follows Beth, a big-name journalist played by Kate Beckinsale who finds herself disgraced amid a major scandal. Her redemption arc serves as a jumping-off point and becomes an unlikely team-up filled with unexpected twists and turns. Season 1 tracks Beth’s attempts to rebuild her name by taking on the story of a woman incarcerated for murder, and she ends up...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

How to watch Kate Beckinsale in ‘Guilty Party’ on Paramount+: Premiere date, cast, trailer

“Guilty Party” premieres on Paramount+ Thursday, Oct. 14. The series, according to Paramount+, follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career. Burgess latches herself to a story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who is sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband. Toni claims she is innocent and in trying to uncover the truth, Beth “finds herself in over her head.”
TV SERIES
flickdirect.com

AMC Developing Spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead

AMC has developed another spinoff series of "The Walking Dead" franchise. The new series, which will premiere on AMC= and AMC, will be titled "Tales of the Walking Dead". The series will focus on characters, both new and established, set in "The Walking Dead" universe. "The Walking Dead is a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Season Part 1 Was Secretly a Villain's Origin Story

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or a Reaper burned. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang explains the "villain's origin story" told over the first eight episodes of Season 11A, ending with Leah (Lynn Collins) waging war against Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) family to avenge her fallen brothers-in-arms. A Maggie-obsessed Pope (Ritchie Coster) spirals out of control when he tries to sacrifice his squad if it means killing his enemy — only for Leah to then kill Pope and turn on Daryl, siding with her family over his.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy