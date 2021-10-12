Study: COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for police officers in 2020

(WTVO) – COVID-19 has taken many lives since the pandemic started, and police officers are no exception.

As of Monday, 724 line-of-duty deaths nationwide have been because of the virus, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Thirteen of the officers who lost their lives were in Illinois.

The FOP said that they “knew at the beginning of the pandemic that law enforcement officers on the front lines combating this pandemic — more than 90% of whom will be responding from local and State agencies— would be increasingly vulnerable to contracting the virus.”

Due to the number of police officer deaths from COVID-19, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for law enforcement in history, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page . The report said 374 officers died over the course of the year, with 245 of those deaths were reportedly due to COVID-19.

This made 2020 the deadliest year for line-of-duty officers since 1974, according to CNN .

