Aaron Rodgers: Opinions expressed by Jon Gruden 'don't have a place in the game'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't believe the mindset expressed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a series of emails that led to his resignation is prevalent throughout the National Football League.

"I know that there's opinions similar to that, but I feel they're few and far between," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show . "The player and the coach of today is a more empathetic, advanced, progressive, loving, connected type of person. I'm proud of the kind of locker room we have."

While some people who have worked closely with Gruden have defended his character and urged forgiveness , Rodgers agreed that Gruden needed to step down.

"We need to allow people to grow and change, but those opinions don't have a place in the game," the three-time MVP said .

"It was surprising to see that the thing went so quickly, but I think that was probably the best decision for all parties involved. Hopefully we can all as a league learn and grow from this. Hopefully it puts people on notice who have some of those same opinions. Like, 'Hey man, it's time to grow and evolve and change and connect. That (expletive) doesn't fly.' "

Rodgers said he feels most current NFL players and coaches have a much more open-minded point of view.

"I feel like in the locker room it's a close-knit group of guys. We don't treat people differently based on the way that they talk, where they're from, what they're into, what they look like." he said. "I'm proud of that.'

