Alabama State

Send a sweet Halloween treat to patients at Children’s of Alabama

By Carson Burns
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — This Halloween, Children’s of Alabama hopes to bring a smile to their patient’s faces with Halloween cards from across the state.

The hospital made it simple, visit their website and select one of three designs, then the hospital will print them out and distribute them on October 29.

“When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Halloween card can really lift their spirits,” Children’s of Alabama community development manager Mindy Wald said in a statement.

The card drive is a chance for the public to bring smiles to kids’ faces during a time when hospital visitation is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The hospital cannot accept in-person gift donations, but if you would like to send the child a gift, there is an online registry where you can buy toys, stickers, games and more.

“Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of the year because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital,” Wald said.

For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit the foundation’s website .

