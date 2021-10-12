CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voxx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $311,000. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share. The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $143.1...

