The Dallas Stars made roster moves today to get to the maximum 23 player roster in advance of the NHL season opening Tuesday night. The Stars tried to maximize the salary they are carrying on the opening night roster to use as much of Ben Bishop’s cap hit as possible so that they can go over the salary cap by approximately $4.9 million throughout the season. (Until Bishop is ready to return, at least.) The update on Bishop’s status today was that he is still not cleared to play, a refrain I would expect to hear from the coaching staff until something changes with his availability.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO