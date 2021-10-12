MAP: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards

INDIANAPOLIS — The leaves are starting to change and the weather is finally cooling down.

There is so much fun to be had outdoors during the fall season. That fun includes pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards.

Here's a map to help you find the right venue for you in central Indiana.

Apple = Apple Orchard

Pumpkin = Pumpkin Patch

Corn = Corn Maze

Leaf = At least two of the three activities mentioned above.

LIST: Fall Festivals to check out in central Indiana

FALL FOLIAGE: The best time to see leaves changing colors in Indiana