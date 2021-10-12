CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAP: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards

By Shakkira Harris
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The leaves are starting to change and the weather is finally cooling down.

There is so much fun to be had outdoors during the fall season. That fun includes pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards.

Here's a map to help you find the right venue for you in central Indiana.

Apple = Apple Orchard
Pumpkin = Pumpkin Patch
Corn = Corn Maze
Leaf = At least two of the three activities mentioned above.

