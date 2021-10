Complex systems are on the carry out knowledge frontier. The Nobel Prize in Physics on recognized three scientists for their innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems and the development of methods to describe and predict their behavior. Half of the value is due to Syukuro Manabe, from Princeton University, in the United States, and Klaus Hasselmann, who performs the Greatest Extent Planck Institute of Meteorology, in Germany, who have made fundamental contributions to the development of models that allow for more accurate predictions about the climate change. The other half will go to Giorgio Parisi, from the University of Rome La Sapienza, in Italy, who distinguished himself by discovering patterns hidden in complex and disordered materials that allowed us to improve our understanding of various random processes in fields as diverse as mathematics and biology , neuroscience and machine learning.

