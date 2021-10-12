CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OUC Customers Can Return to Normal Water Use

By Staff
westorlandonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUC is returning to normal water operations thanks to customers answering the call for help by reducing water demand due to a temporary shortage of liquid oxygen (LOX). While always remaining mindful of conservation practices, OUC says customers can now resume normal water use such as irrigating lawns and washing cars.

CBS Chicago

Water Pressure Falls To Half Normal Levels Amid Ongoing Water Crisis In Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Water pressure fell to half its normal levels in Dixmoor on Saturday, effectively leaving all residents of the south suburb without running water. The pressure issues are part of an ongoing water crisis in Dixmoor. The Dixmoor Village Board declared a state of emergency last Thursday. Water pressure levels need to be in the range of 35 to 36 pounds per square inch to serve the village, according to a news release. During the crisis, pressure levels have fallen to single digits at times. “We know the water problems present an emergency situation for our residents and business owners. We know this is an emergency and we are doing everything we can to resolve it,” Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said in the news release. “The Village Board, Village Clerk, and the Village staff – we are all working around the clock.” Dixmoor receives all its water from the City of Harvey. Late Saturday, the Village of Dixmoor reported that crews were still working to get the water pressure to full capacity, but residents’ water was expected to be back in service.  
DIXMOOR, IL
wglt.org

Water and sewer bill backlog begins to ease in Normal

Some of the more than 1,300 residents of the Town of Normal who are way behind on water and sewer utility payments, potentially because of the pandemic, have begun to take care of the problem. Notices went out about two weeks ago urging people to make payment plans or face...
NORMAL, IL
