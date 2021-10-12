Second Harvest Unveils New Look and Flavors to Popular Product Line

It’s not every day that shopping for your groceries can make a difference in your community – but Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s A Spoon Full of Hope aims to do just that. Launched in 2018, the product line has gained popularity for its Soup, Honey, and Classic Shortbread Cookies. Now, the social enterprise is introducing three new shortbread cookie flavors – strawberry lemonade, cranberry pistachio, and chai – as well as a new look for its retail brand.