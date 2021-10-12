CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

7-year-old killed in Clarksdale shootings

By Mike Suriani, David Royer
 7 days ago

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Two people including a 7-year-old boy were killed in separate shootings Monday across Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said.

Police responded at 5 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of Grant Street. They said two victims later showed up at a Clarksdale hospital.

One of those victims, age 7, died from his injuries, police said. A 28-year-old man also was injured.

A family member of the boy identified him as Cartravious Brown, Jr. She said he was a second-grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Academy. Police did not officially identify him.

Investigators said several unknown male suspects are believed to be responsible for the shooting, but no arrests had been made Tuesday afternoon.

State police arrest Oklahoma doctor after woman found dead in Chicot County

Police also responded to a shooting at 2 p.m. near Roosevelt and Grant streets. Two people from that scene showed up at a Clarksdale hospital with gunshot wounds.

Walter Morris, 23, was killed. A 19-year-old woman who police did not identify was injured.

Taakaius Conrad Jr, a 21-year-old black male, has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Drive-by Shooting.

Clarksdale Police asked anyone with information on the crimes to call 662-621-8152 and ask to speak to someone in the investigative division or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

