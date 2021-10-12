CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Iron Door

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters rescued a dog after its head got stuck in an iron door in Hungary. Fules the dog was unharmed in the incident and was returned to its owner, according to Hungarian Disaster Management.

