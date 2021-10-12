WEB EXTRA: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Iron Door

A 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered significant burns after attempting to rescue her dog after it jumped into a hot pool on Oct. 4 in Yellowstone National Park. When the woman and her father exited their vehicle in the vicinity of Fountain Flat Drive, south of Madison Junction, to look around, their dog jumped out of the car and into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River, according to a park news release. The woman jumped into the hot spring to retrieve the dog suffering burns between her shoulders and feet. The father pulled her out of the pool and drove to West Yellowstone.

