Movies

Gen-X Meets Gen-Z in New 'Scream' Sequel!

younghollywood.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hello, Sidney. It’s an honor.” Chills, chills, and more chills!. The trailer for the new Scream sequel (technically Scream 5 but officially just Scream) was just released on YouTube and we gotta admit, it looks absolutely amazing!. With a powerful ensemble cast including OGs Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney...

Rolling Stone

Gen X Icons and Gen Z Newcomers Face a Familiar Masked Menace in New ‘Scream 5’ Trailer

Gen X icons Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette teach some Gen Z whippersnappers how to avoid being murdered by a masked psycho in the new trailer for Scream 5.  The new film is set 25 years after the Woodsboro murders featured in the original, as a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and embarks on a fresh killing spree. The trailer begins with an extended scene that mirrors the classic opening moments of the original Scream with Drew Barrymore, although, in this one, the teen being terrorized (played by Jenna Ortega) has to contend with creepy texts and malfunctioning smart home locks on top of a knife-wielding maniac. Scream 5 will find Cox, Campbell, and Arquette all reprising their original roles, teaming up with this new crop of potential victims to stop and unmask the new Ghostface. There’s also a mystery surrounding the killer’s motives, which appear to be tied to the original Woodsboro murders.  The Scream 5 cast also boasts Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
fsunews.com

‘There’s Someone Inside Your House:’ the ultimate Gen Z slasher film

When most people think of slasher films, they think of the common horror tropes like the jump scares, the killer magically disappearing and, of course, the final girl. “There’s Someone Inside Your House” is no exception to that rule. Filled with moody shots, high school parties and at times even...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Naturi Naughton Says 3LW Used Rented Home For MTV 'Cribs': 'I Didn't Have A Car, I Didn't Have A House'

The star said the girls rented a home to give the impression that they were living large when they appeared on the popular MTV series. Don’t believe everything you see when it comes to celebrities and the lifestyles they portray themselves to have. Actress and singer Naturi Naughton reminded everyone of that while sharing the reality of her experience being part of a girl group in the late ’90s and early aughts.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Actor Adrian Holmes Involved in Fatal Car Accident

The original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” premiered at the very start of the 90s with Will Smith as its star. The show ran for 6 seasons and fans always hoped for a later reboot with the original cast reprising their roles. Last month, fans received two big updates on that front. First off, Peacock announced a revival of the series, bearing the same title. However, the release of the main cast featured mostly new faces, like Adrian Holmes. The second update was for fans of the OG cast. Will Smith announced that his production company would be reuniting some familiar faces for a one-time special set for November.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

