Occupation & employer: Sr. Marketing Manager, SAS Institute Inc. 1)In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch:. As a 29-year resident of Holly Springs and a current town council member since 2017, I know the opportunities the town has before us. I’m excited to embrace the changes with the addition of new businesses and neighborhoods. I feel strongly that these opportunities will be enriched when we balance and support the needs of current residents. I have the knowledge, experience, and passion to lead our town into this next chapter.

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO