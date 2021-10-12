RCAHD to Hold Q&A Session on COVID-19 Equity Grant Opportunity

Sandy Fire, Oregon Trail Schools largely vaccinated, compliant ahead of mandate deadline As a delta variant-fueled surge of COVID cases hit Oregon in August, Gov. Kate Brown mandated that all health care workers and school staff members in the state must be fully vaccinated or prove they have a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 18. This vaccination requirement extends to all health care workers, as well as all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools. People were able to apply for a medical or religious exemption. Select firefighters, such as licensed EMSPs, are among those...
