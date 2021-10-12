CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police investigate crash on I-84 west in Tolland

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver with injuries on I-84 west in Tolland Tuesday.

The crash happened between Exits 68 and 67, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The vehicle overturned.

State Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m.

According to the town’s alert system, all units have cleared the scene.

