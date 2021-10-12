2021-2022 NBA Betting Preview: NBA Finals Winner

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 13 years with the Los Angeles Sparks, Candace Parker came home to Chicago to play for the Sky, and it immediately paid off, as the Naperville native helped lead her new team to its first WNBA title. As she joined her teammates at the team’s championship rally in Millennium Park, she said it was a moment she has been dreaming of since she was a child watching the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls win six NBA titles in the 1990s. “I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parades and the Chicago Bulls rally on television, and just like dreaming of...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO