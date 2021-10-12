CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021-2022 NBA Betting Preview: NBA Finals Winner

247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Early Edge's Jonathan Coachman is joined

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coachman
AllClippers

Michael Jordan Reveals Thoughts on NBA Vaccine Mandate

With players like Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, and ultimately being forced to miss games as a result, the NBA has been under a microscope as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols. While the league itself has not issued a vaccine mandate, it is acting in compliance with local markets like New York City and San Francisco that have.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Sportsline
CBS Chicago

For Chicago Sky Superstar Candace Parker, Downtown Victory Rally Was A Dream Decades In The Making

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 13 years with the Los Angeles Sparks, Candace Parker came home to Chicago to play for the Sky, and it immediately paid off, as the Naperville native helped lead her new team to its first WNBA title. As she joined her teammates at the team’s championship rally in Millennium Park, she said it was a moment she has been dreaming of since she was a child watching the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls win six NBA titles in the 1990s. “I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parades and the Chicago Bulls rally on television, and just like dreaming of...
NBA
CBS Seattle

Magic Johnson On Unvaccinated NBA Players: ‘I’d Never Do That To My Teammates’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson Monday addressed the situation surrounding NBA players who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. FILE — Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. (Getty Images) In an interview with CBS News, Johnson said that players who go unvaccinated are “letting down” their teammates. “You have said to your teammates, ‘I’m gonna be there for you,’” Johnson said. “Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You letting them down. And then that hurts our chances...
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
NBA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s brutally honest admission after ugly loss to Kings

As the fourth quarter clocked ticked toward zeroes, with the Portland Trail Blazers down just three points following a spirited late-game comeback, Damian Lillard dribbled the ball up the floor, crossed over between his legs and stepped back for a 30-footer. But one of his worst shooting nights ended the way it had transpired from the opening tip, Lillard’s would-be game-tying triple falling just short and spinning around the rim, sealing a victory for the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Season Preview 2021-22: 5 players with the most to prove this season

With the 2021-22 NBA season scheduled to begin soon, these five players have the most to prove this season. The NBA off-season is a time filled with hot takes, trade and free agency rumors, player rankings and a lot of criticisms. While media discusses this all, players internalize it as they hit the gym to work on their game so they can return and prove everybody wrong.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy