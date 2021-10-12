CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LNG hand Team Liquid their first loss at Worlds 2021

By Mateusz Miter
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Liquid surprised plenty of fans yesterday when they took down MAD Lions in their opening match of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. And today, the North American side looked to extend their winning streak by defeating LNG Esports. The Chinese representatives had a tough time yesterday, falling...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

dotesports.com

LNG draw first blood at Worlds 2021 with victory over Hanwha

The age-old rivalry of the LPL vs. the LCK kicked off the 2021 League of Legends World Championship today in the form of LNG Esports thwarting and responding accordingly to every attempt at a play that Hanwha Life Esports made. Top laner Ale produced a 6/0/8 scoreline on Jax, while ADC Light went 7/2/6 in LNG’s 41-minute victory.
VIDEO GAMES
knoxvilletimes.com

LNG Esports stay perfect at World Championship play-in

The final day of Group play in the 2021 League of Legends World Championships saw both upsets and tiebreakers as the teams battled for a spot in the main event. In Group A, China's LNG Esports (4-0) punched their ticket to the main event by taking down Infinity Esports (0-4) in a lightning-fast 23 minutes. This match wasn't particularly close at any point, with LNG running over the early game and putting on teamfighting clinics later in the contest. While Infinity found occasional kills, they were small consolation prizes compared to the kills and objectives LNG stacked up en route to their win. With this result, LNG Esports secured first place in Group A, meaning they automatically qualify for the main event. Since there are LPL teams in three of the Main Event groups, LNG Esports will be slotted into Group D with the LEC's MAD Lions, LCK's Gen.G Esports and the LCS' Team Liquid.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gen.G, Team Liquid clash for Group D supremacy at Worlds 2021

This article is sponsored by DJ Esports. North America’s Team Liquid and Korea’s Gen.G are set to face off on the third day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship group stage, with both teams starting the event 1-0 on wins over MAD Lions and LNG Esports, respectively. And depending on the results of tomorrow’s games, the Liquid vs. Gen.G showdown on Oct. 13 could be a battle for first place in Group D.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Team Liquid vs MAD Lions Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The first EU vs NA match of Worlds 2021 pitted the MAD Lions against Team Liquid!. Jumping into game, all eyes were on the top lane Camille vs Jax matchup that could snowball to a win by itself if one side won hard enough. Knowing that, it was TL who made the first move there, diving Armut under his tower and killing him for First Blood at only three minutes in. TL kept up the pressure, catching out Humanoid in a rotation in the river and slaying him, then standing their ground in a Mexican standoff and calmly securing a Rift Herald.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here’s the Worlds 2021 knockout stage bracket

With the final day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship’s group stage coming to an end, the quarterfinal matchups have been drawn. And as expected, fans have some exciting matchups to look forward to. Royal Never Give Up will face the champions of the LPL, EDward Gaming. Both...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Team Liquid vs Gen.G Tiebreaker - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The first of two tiebreakers first up was TL vs GEN, where the winner would be guaranteed a spot in the Worlds 2021 Knockout Stage, and the loser would head home. This crucial game didn't start off like TL would've liked. First Blood was picked up by GEN in the mid lane, as TL wasn’t able to get anything else on the map. However, TL rebounded and made it onto the board by securing a kill around a drake fight, though the drake remained alive. A top lane gank was next for TL, as they committed four members to the dive before moving to secure the Rift Herald. Tensions are tight, and as we moved firmly into the mid game by the 17-minute mark, the gold was even with both sides slowly taking advantages on the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown peaked at 210,900 viewers

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown was a success in terms of viewership, peaking at 210,900 concurrent viewers across all streams during Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions yesterday, according to Esports Charts. The CS:GO tournament ran from Oct. 12 to 17 and offered a prize pool of $162,500 plus two spots...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MIBR signs JOTA

MIBR has expanded its CS:GO roster with the addition of former Bravos player Jhonatan “⁠JOTA⁠” Willian, the organization announced today. JOTA will be a part of the starting lineup since Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes is still recovering from a car accident he suffered in September. The team was using academy player Breno “⁠brnz4n⁠” Poletto to replace chelo, but he has to go back to Brazil to finish his last year of high school. The addition of JOTA sees him reunite with Adriano “⁠WOOD7⁠” Cerato and Matheus “⁠Tuurtle⁠” Anhaia, who were a part of Bravos as well and joined MIBR earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gen.G finish with first seed after win over MAD Lions in tiebreaker, topping off historic group stage day at Worlds 2021

Following the first four-way tie in League of Legends World Championship group stage history, Gen.G finished with Group D’s top seed after a dominant early-game performance in a tiebreaker win over Europe’s first seed, MAD Lions. Although Gen.G had the first stages of the game covered, MAD offered a surprising amount of resistance, making today’s match less lopsided.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fnatic and MOUZ qualify for IEM Winter

Fnatic and MOUZ have secured two of the three spots for IEM Winter in the European closed qualifier. This CS:GO event was smooya’s official debut under the Fnatic banner after the organization signed him on a three-month trial last week and he’s already proving his value. The British AWPer helped Fnatic beat Complexity and FunPlus Phoenix, both 2-0, and is currently the highest-rated player of the European closed qualifier with a 1.36 rating.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Team Liquid grab last EMEA spot at VALORANT World Championship

Brother buff is real. Team Liquid (TL) smashed through the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) off the backs of siblings Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, booking a trip to VALORANT‘s year-end World Championship. The squad claims the EMEA region’s final spot at the global tournament after a resounding 3-1 victory over Guild Esports in the LCQ Grand Finals.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ForZe parts ways with FL1T, almazer, and liTTle

ForZe has released two players, FL1T and almazer, and the coach of its CS:GO team, liTTle, the organization announced today. The team failed to qualify for the upcoming PGL Stockholm Major, which starts on Oct. 26. This poor result was likely a disappointment for an organization known for competing in CS:GO’s biggest tournaments.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Some Overwatch League players wanted to unionize, says xQc

After arriving back in Los Angeles, xQc struggled to stream on Twitch and eventually ragequit, citing that the place he was staying at was “stacked with spiders,” smelled like “death,” and had bad internet. Political Twitch streamer and fellow Shitcamp 2021 participant Hasanabi offered xQc help via Twitter. Today, xQc...
LOS ANGELES, CA

