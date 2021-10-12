LNG hand Team Liquid their first loss at Worlds 2021

The first of two tiebreakers first up was TL vs GEN, where the winner would be guaranteed a spot in the Worlds 2021 Knockout Stage, and the loser would head home. This crucial game didn't start off like TL would've liked. First Blood was picked up by GEN in the mid lane, as TL wasn’t able to get anything else on the map. However, TL rebounded and made it onto the board by securing a kill around a drake fight, though the drake remained alive. A top lane gank was next for TL, as they committed four members to the dive before moving to secure the Rift Herald. Tensions are tight, and as we moved firmly into the mid game by the 17-minute mark, the gold was even with both sides slowly taking advantages on the map.

