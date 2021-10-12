CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CULTUREEDIT Is Hiring A MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING COORDINATOR In Los Angeles

By Winnie Liu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality. The online store carries products across categories by artists that include Tom of Finland, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring (among many others), and brands that include JW Anderson, Walter van Beirendonck and Comme des Garçons (among others). The store also carries an extensive assortment of adult and novelty goods. Its gallery space and online platform also organizes exhibitions with a rotating roster of cross-disciplinary artists.

Checking in on Los Angeles-area businesses

Business leaders have responded to top challenges by increasing their reliance on technology, with the BLO Pulse survey finding nearly four in 10 businesses nationwide have expanded their e-commerce capabilities (39%) and digitized their accounts payables and receivables processes (38%) as ways to boost efficiency. In Los Angeles, we’re seeing local businesses that embraced technology and digital transformation during the pandemic have continued success in meeting changing consumer needs. For instance, several local beauty products companies I’ve spoken with have noted that they’ve recently gained market share by offering a way for customers accustomed to in-store shopping to digitally try on makeup and other beauty products.
ECONOMY
STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Full-Time Production & Product Development Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand. We are a young and ambitious company, looking to reinvent a stale, conservative but massive industry, with over $60 Billion in annual sales, just in the US alone. Style comes first - but just because we’ve got expensive taste doesn’t mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can justify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ScienceMagic.Inc Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

ScienceMagic.Inc (previously The Communications Store, the strategic brand building and communications company) is a strategic and creative company of people who build the Brands and Talent of tomorrow to create enduring commercial and purpose driven value. We harmonise the power of strategic Science, creative Magic and digital Experience to connect Brands and Talent to their communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A TikTok Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Nylon Consulting is looking for a TikTok Intern to manage a holiday gift guide TikTok for the agency. This is a fun, dynamic and fast past role - you will be immersed in all things holiday gifts from our agency’s clients and will learn about content creation and strategic marketing. This role will execute against a strategy that our team has formulated, but will also come to the table with ideas based on what is trending on the platform and what we are seeing success with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andy Warhol
Keith Haring
Small Girls PR Is Hiring A Director, Brand Communications In New York or Los Angeles

There is no one-size-fits-all for an SGPR client as we work across consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and social impact organizations. We've launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, handled mergers for GE, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, produced a Kamala Harris-hosted event to counterprogram Trump’s Juneteenth rally, revived the loose pants trend with Madewell and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of Adweek. --And all of these brands are still current clients to this day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple is expanding in Los Angeles

Apple announced Friday that it is adding more than 550,000 square feet in two buildings in Culver City, a center for film production in the Los Angeles area and where Apple TV+ is already based. The move is a signal that the company plans on adding to its Hollywood ambitions and investing more in the competitive streaming space.
BUSINESS
Marketing, PR and Communications Coordinator

The Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion (enei) is the UK’s leading employer network covering all aspects of equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace. We are a not for profit organisation, offering membership and training and consultancy services, supporting employers along their inclusion journeys. We are looking for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
#Influencer Marketing#Merchandising#Cultureedit#Comme Des Gar Ons#Tom Of Finland Foundation#Henzel Studio#Project#Adobe Photoshop#Indesign
VOZ Sales and Customer Relationship Manager In New York, NY

VOZ is an ethical luxury fashion company with a mission to protect the livelihoods, well-being, and cultural values of rural indigenous women. Voz collaborates with artisans located in both Chile and Peru, and continues to value partnerships with talented designers across the Americas. We’re looking for a fashion industry professional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Must Read: Inside the Drama Caused by Sneaker Bots, Are Luxury Start-Ups an Oxymoron?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday . Daisuke Wakabayashi takes a dive into the dramatic world of sneaker drops for The New York Times, exploring the role bots and automated software play in the industry. "Shoppers armed with specialized sneaker bots can deplete a store's inventory in the time it takes a person to select a size and fill in shipping and payment information," writes Wakabayashi. "For limited-release shoes, the time advantage afforded by a bot could mean the difference between disappointment and hundreds of dollars in instant profit." {The New York Times}
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Fit Specialist In Bleecker Street Flagship (NYC)

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Day-by-Day List of Farmers Markets for Los Angeles County

Nothing beats getting your produce from a farmers market. You’ll feel a sense of community by buying local and supporting hard working growers. Plus, there’s peace of mind in taking ownership of what you put in your body. With that said, below I’ve compiled a comprehensive index of farmers markets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Royal experts say Meghan and Harry can't handle their money

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been investing in a lot of lucrative deals. However, the royal financial experts are concerned that there will be little or no return on their investment. Depleting their value?. Stepping down from the royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have financed...
CELEBRITIES
Crocs hires former Victoria's Secret executive to lead merchandising

Crocs, Inc. has hired L Brands and Victoria’s Secret merchandising veteran Lori Foglia as senior vice president and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia joined the Crocs (Nasdaq: CROX) senior leadership team Oct. 18 and will report to brand president Michelle Poole. She spent nearly five years overseeing product commercialization...
BUSINESS
Chloé Achieves B Corp Status, a Luxury Fashion First

The vaunted designation is awarded only to companies that can verifiably demonstrate a commitment to balance profits with purpose. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
When a Material Science Company Masquerades as a Fashion Brand

Sweatsuits have undergone the ultimate rebrand. Long gone are the days of baggy polyester sacks reserved for a wintery commute to the gym, one's Jazzercise apparel covertly tucked beneath. Like so much in the apparel industry, sweats have changed — and so have the circumstances in which it's permissible to wear them.
BUSINESS
Music Industry Moves: Pandora Hires Audrey Cleo Yap as Culture and Trends Expert

Pandora has hired Audrey Cleo Yap (pictured) as its first-ever culture and trends expert; Yap also serves as a broadcast personality who will represent the SiriusXM-owned platform on TV, radio and online. She reports to Jason Roth, communications director at Pandora. Said Yap: “I’m incredibly excited to dive into my passion for music and tech with Pandora. As a journalist, I know some of the best stories come from the intersection of data and human-driven narratives. I can’t wait to share all of the great music, features and experiences on Pandora, as well as dive into the wealth of stories to be...
MUSIC
Crocs hire product and merchandising chief

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has hired Lori Foglia as its chief product and merchandising officer. October 28th at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. BizWest presents Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizing 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Title Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union.
BROOMFIELD, CO

