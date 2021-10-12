CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

30 Bigs in 30 Days Campaign

By Lauren Turner
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program helps children achieve success in school, helps them avoid risky behaviors, and improve their self-confidence. Their unique brand of one-to-one mentoring, carefully matching a caring adult mentor with a child in need, changes lives for the better, forever. In a study of children who were matched with a mentor compared to those of the same demographics who did not participate in the Bigs’ program:

  • 77% did better in school
  • 52% reported their Big kept them from dropping out of school
  • 42% earned a four-year degree
  • 46% have a household income of $75,000 or more

For the Month of October, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan is on a mission to gain 30 Bigs in 30 Days

Mentors (”Bigs”) make a one-year or more commitment and typically meet 4 to 6 hours per month with their mentees (“Littles”). Bigs and Littles participate in diverse activities, such as doing homework, playing games, participating in sports or arts and crafts. Mostly, they spend time together sharing, talking and listening to each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV5DH_0cP8QPXq00

To learn more about the program Click Here

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting volunteer recruitment campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Birmingham Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham is hosting a “Big Draft” volunteer recruitment campaign. The campaign is to raise awareness for the need for male volunteers. From now until November 10, BBBS will be recruiting men for the youth BBBS serves. The organization is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cbs19news

Community Counts: Imagine a Day Without Water Campaign

In this week's UVA Community Credit Union Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Jill Greiner from the City of Charlottesville to discuss the Imagine a Day Without Water Campaign. Check out another segment of UVA Community Credit Union Community Counts where Bo Sykes sits down with Eric Robertson, who...
ADVOCACY
kusi.com

Big Sister League San Diego launches new fundraising campaign

Approaching its 80th anniversary of serving women in San Diego, Big Sister League of San Diego (BSL) has revitalized its strategy to provide supportive and affordable housing to women in San Diego. The program operates two homes in Bankers Hill and provides support for women who are focused on developing life skills, continuing their education, seeking or improving employment, overcoming trauma and obtaining permanent housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bigs#Big Brothers Big Sisters
Vindy.com

Stop greedy people at free food giveaways

I’m writing to talk about the food giveaways in Youngstown. They are a blessing for a lot of people. Most have rules and are doing a good job. Yet, there is one on the West Side that lets the rotten, greedy people wipe out a whole trunk of meats and leave nothing for anyone else.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

EAT Initiative Hosts Food Distribution On World Food Day In The Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was marking World Food Day, which raises awareness about the issues behind hunger. The EAT Initiative hosted the event in the Hill District, complete with food distribution, concert, and family fun. It all took place outside of the former Shop ‘N Save on Centre Avenue. While it is closed, plans are in place for Salem’s Market to take over. However, until then, the Hill District remains without a true grocery store. “This is considered a food desert but we consider it food apartheid because it’s by design,” said Chef Claudy Pierre of the EAT Initiative. “There’s a lot of things that happen that now people only have a dollar store to actually buy food and produce. So, right now we’re working our best to make sure we change that.” Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey was also in attendance and thanked volunteers who were distributing food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sacramento

Walkout 2021: Teachers, Students Walkout Of School In Protest Of Vaccine Mandates

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of parents, students and teachers walked out of school and onto the California State Capitol lawn in Sacramento, all in protest of the state vaccine mandate. A crowd of about two thousand from all across the state converged on the capitol Monday afternoon. Parent Michael Zanone came in from Napa. “I’m not going to let anyone tell me how to parent my child,” he said. Several other parents shared the same feelings. “I’m a mother of three and this is not the type of future that I want for my kids,” Roxanne Sandoval said. “It feels like big pharma is trying to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
MadameNoire

Black Children Are No Longer Safe At School And It’s A Problem

37-year-old Pamela Ononiwu was shocked upon picking her 5-year-old son up from school back in October of 2018. As she walked into the waiting room near the principal’s office, Ononiwu found her then 5-year-old son being restrained in a chokehold by one of the school’s resource officers. According to the mother of three, the staffer at The Fairview Elementary School in Virginia was holding her son at a “90-degree angle”, NBC News noted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Derrick

Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd

CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well. Becker said she and her crew started getting things lined up at 2 a.m., and vendors were already on the street by 5 a.m.
CLARION, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
9&10 News

Michigan Pumpkin Patch Dedicates Corn Maze To Medical Professionals Working In Pandemic

Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch in Midland dedicated this year’s corn maze theme to medical professionals working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, the pumpkin patch chooses a theme for their corn maze. Usually, they stick to Michigan celebrities. The owner’s and their daughter, Amanda King said it didn’t feel right to feature celebrities while people are still being affected by COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers must often face student attacks alone

When “Ms. Kyles,” a social studies teacher in a suburban district, heard her colleague scream in a nearby classroom, she ran to her aid. It appeared that a female student had attacked a classmate. “I grabbed the student to restrain her, and I said to the teacher, ‘You go back to your students, I’ll take care of her,’” Ms. Kyles said. After locking herself in an empty classroom with the student, Ms. Kyles – that’s a pseudonym to protect her privacy – learned the student stabbed a female classmate four times in the chest and back, killing her. Then the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

Sleeping Bear Dunes Invites Public To Celebrate Anniversary

People will have the opportunity to virtually celebrate the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on Thursday for their 51st anniversary. ”We’re saying 51 is the new 50 because we feel like we didn’t have the opportunity to have a big 50th anniversary last year,” said Emily Sunblade, Lead Education Ranger for the Sleeping Bear Dunes. ”Last year, because of COVID, we had to change a lot of our plans to celebrate our 50th anniversary.”
LIFESTYLE
The 74

Free Tutoring Could Replace Gifted-and-Talented Education

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to end New York City’s gifted-and-talented program presents education advocates, policymakers and — as de Blasio is term-limited — his successor with an opportunity to rebuild the program in a way that better serves working New Yorkers, and provides opportunity for kids who need it most. Even advocates for the […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Strengthening the School-Family Partnership

Many lessons were learned during the past year of remote learning, but one remains particularly relevant as classrooms around the country reopen: Schools and families can’t effectively support students without being in partnership with each other. The critical role of family-school partnerships, particularly in historically underserved communities, was well documented even before the pandemic struck. […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy