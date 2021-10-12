30 Bigs in 30 Days Campaign

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program helps children achieve success in school, helps them avoid risky behaviors, and improve their self-confidence. Their unique brand of one-to-one mentoring, carefully matching a caring adult mentor with a child in need, changes lives for the better, forever. In a study of children who were matched with a mentor compared to those of the same demographics who did not participate in the Bigs’ program:

77% did better in school

52% reported their Big kept them from dropping out of school

42% earned a four-year degree

46% have a household income of $75,000 or more

For the Month of October, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan is on a mission to gain 30 Bigs in 30 Days

Mentors (”Bigs”) make a one-year or more commitment and typically meet 4 to 6 hours per month with their mentees (“Littles”). Bigs and Littles participate in diverse activities, such as doing homework, playing games, participating in sports or arts and crafts. Mostly, they spend time together sharing, talking and listening to each other.

To learn more about the program Click Here