Korea pumps the brakes, RNG re-establish dominance, Cloud9 come within inches on second day of Worlds 2021 group stage
Everyone was able to take a deep breath after the first day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship group stage, but the second day of the tournament’s main event refused to take its foot off the gas. At multiple points throughout the day, the supposed “game of the tournament” was played, only for another game later in the schedule to usurp the previous one of its title.dotesports.com
