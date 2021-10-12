CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Drink With: Actress Amy Smart

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

We’re kicking off a brand new series with Hillary Sawchuk called “A Drink With,” a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.

On the debut episode, Hillary sits down with actress Amy Smart and learns about her connections to northern Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zyQx_0cP8QE5500

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

A Drink With: The Accidentals

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. We’re kicking off a brand new series with Hillary Sawchuk called “A Drink With,” a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring, and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.
MUSIC
AdWeek

This Hibiscus Drink Is Out of This World

Noah Wunsch founded Ruby, a sugar-free, hibiscus water alternative, while looking for a way to naturally remedy his sweet tooth. The brand’s goal is to reduce sugar consumption in America in a fun and accessible way. The Ruby team launched the Rubyverse, an illustrated universe with characters and storylines, to expand the Ruby community and connect with consumers. “You need to let people into the brand today … you have to give people new experiences and a value-added mentality,” Wunsch tells host Ian Wishingrad in the latest episode of I’m With the Brand.
DRINKS
The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Smart
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy