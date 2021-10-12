A Drink With: Actress Amy Smart

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

We’re kicking off a brand new series with Hillary Sawchuk called “A Drink With,” a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.

On the debut episode, Hillary sits down with actress Amy Smart and learns about her connections to northern Michigan.