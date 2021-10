TAMPA — As she lay in an intensive care unit bed at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey had a conversation with God. It had been nearly two weeks since she entered the hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia and she felt like she needed a miracle. She knew her plans might differ from God’s, but she wanted to get in a quick word before she went to sleep for the night.

