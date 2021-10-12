CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Gabby Petito Memorial items removed

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvONw_0cP8Q0oA00

After a month, items were removed from the growing memorial for Gabby Petito in front of North Port City Hall on Tuesday due to sun and rain damage.

City employees carefully collected the items and placed them into boxes that will be shipped to Gabby’s family.

North Port mayor Jill Luke said some of Gabby’s family came to the memorial in North Port over the weekend and were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for their daughter.

Luke said Tuesday was emotional because Gabby’s situation touched so many people on a personal level.

"I think some of the issues that have been highlighted through this situation, such as abuse, are things we need to reflect upon," said Luke. "The first time I came out here I wept because it’s in my past also, and it brings forward what maybe you’ve buried down below so that you can reflect, and then heal."

Luke said a specially designed bench will be placed at the same spot in front of city hall in the coming weeks as a permanent memorial for Gabby Petito.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Action News WFTS

Dade City woman builds business based on Mexican heritage

Jasmine Wright has always had a knack for sewing. She would watch and learn from her Abuela when she was younger. It's in her blood. So is entrepreneurship. "Growing up in Mexico I had an aunt who had a store in her home. The downstairs of her home was her little tienda and then upstairs she would be in the kitchen cooking and then if a customer would come in she would run down and ring them up," Wright said.
DADE CITY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy