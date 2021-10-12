CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Big Baller Brand’s Moment Is Finally Here

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exciting news coming out of Ball family HQ this Tuesday. It’s not that eldest son Lonzo signed a big-time four-year contract worth $85 million to play for the Chicago Bulls, the most dominant NBA team in preseason history. It’s not the debut of youngest son Lonzo’s first signature shoe with Puma, either. No, like many things that happen in the Ball universe, this is about the family’s patriarch Lavar. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Lavar’s Big Baller Brand—but that changes today, with the announcement of a new collection of shoes.

www.gq.com

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Brothers#Nba Summer League#Big Baller Brand#Hq#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Lakers#Bbb#Espn#Italian#G League
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
Club 93.7

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy