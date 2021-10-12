Big Baller Brand’s Moment Is Finally Here
Exciting news coming out of Ball family HQ this Tuesday. It’s not that eldest son Lonzo signed a big-time four-year contract worth $85 million to play for the Chicago Bulls, the most dominant NBA team in preseason history. It’s not the debut of youngest son Lonzo’s first signature shoe with Puma, either. No, like many things that happen in the Ball universe, this is about the family’s patriarch Lavar. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Lavar’s Big Baller Brand—but that changes today, with the announcement of a new collection of shoes.www.gq.com
