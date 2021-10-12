Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play or Practice with Team Until He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19
The Brooklyn Nets announced that their star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will not join the team for practice or games until he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, has not complied with New York City's COVID-19 mandate as of Tuesday and will not be allowed to fully participate with the franchise until his status changes.people.com
