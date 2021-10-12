CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play or Practice with Team Until He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By Jason Duaine Hahn
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets announced that their star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will not join the team for practice or games until he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, has not complied with New York City's COVID-19 mandate as of Tuesday and will not be allowed to fully participate with the franchise until his status changes.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Kyrie Irving
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Marks
AFP

Around 96% of NBA players vaccinated against Covid-19: Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that around 96 percent of players in the league have now been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite union opposition to a league-wide mandate. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the new NBA season, which tips off on Tuesday, Silver said the number of vaccinated players had increased and was expected to go higher after the season starts. "Roughly 96 percent of our players are vaccinated, and that number will likely tick up a bit when the season starts," Silver told reporters. Issues around vaccine hesitancy have loomed over the build-up to the 2021-2022 season, most notably with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving effectively being sidelined over his refusal to get vaccinated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
People

People

139K+
Followers
32K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy