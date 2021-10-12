Catelynn Lowell Reveals Teen Mom OG Will Feature a Recent Reunion with 12-Year-Old Daughter Carly

Ice-T has three children, all from different relationships. Here’s what you need to know about his kids. Few Hollywood stars are as multi-talented as Ice-T is. The 63-year-old is best known for his successful rapping career, which includes eight solo albums and seven albums with the heavy metal band Body Count. Ice-T (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) is also a songwriter and producer— plus he’s been acting as NYPD Detective/Sergeant Odafin Tutuola in Law & Order: SVU since 2000. But Ice-T’s most cherished job of all is being a father to his three children.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO