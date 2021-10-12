CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Teen Mom OG Will Feature a Recent Reunion with 12-Year-Old Daughter Carly

By Georgia Slater
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeen Mom OG fans can expect an upcoming reunion of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra and their eldest daughter, Carly. Lowell, who recently welcomed her fourth child, daughter Rya Rose, revealed in an interview with E! News that she and her husband were able to reunite with their 12-year-old daughter — whom they placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — after nearly two years apart.

People

