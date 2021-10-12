CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Big Green Cleaning Machine Hits The Pavement To Clean Up Denver’s Streets

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nldcy_0cP8PGsk00

DENVER (CBS4) – A big, green cleaning machine is hitting the pavement to clean up Denver’s streets and helping protect the environment at the same time. The city’s brand new street sweeper uses electric power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgYS2_0cP8PGsk00

(credit: CBS)

The full-size plug-in sweeper will help the City of Denver’s goal to reduce pollution. There are also some other benefits to the electric sweeper.

“It does work just like a regular one, but it’s whisper quiet,” said Nancy Kuhn with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are planning to run this unit in the overnight hours when we sweep downtown, which is great for residents because it is very quiet.”

The city received a grant from Alt Fuels Colorado to help pay for the electric sweeper. Denver already has 200 alternative fuel vehicles and hopes to grow the fleet.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Hartley Park Pond Clean-Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of Duluth Public Works and Utilities are cleaning up the Hartley Park pond just in time for winter. As a part of routine maintenance, crew members began clearing out tree debris and cattail plants from the pond’s dam Tuesday morning. The pond will be undergoing its annual...
DULUTH, MN
WOWT

Omaha neighbors, volunteers start cleaning up eyesore on busy street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A long-standing eyesore in South Omaha looks much better. That’s because neighbors did more than complain to the city. The overgrown property next door worried Motion Auto Owner Gatfan Alsalmi about a wilderness walk leading to his business. “The cars can’t see you if you’re walking...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Denver

COVID In Denver: City Council Moves Forward With $400 Bonuses For Vaccinated Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is moving forward with a proposal to give $400 bonuses to city employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The council still needs to approve the measure at their next meeting. If the council does approve it, vaccinated employees could see the bonus on their Nov. 26 paychecks. (credit: Getty Images) As of Oct. 1, 98.7% of city and county employees had complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. There are 653 employees who received exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Fourteen more are under review. “Those employees are still eligible for the program, but they have...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Rodents… Needles, Syringes’: Cleanup Continues At Denver’s Civic Center Park

By Shawna Khalafi DENVER (CBS4) – Civic Center Park in Denver remains closed, but it may be closer to reopening. The park was shut down over a month ago over health concerns, including rats. (credit: CBS) A total of 19 new trees have been planted in the park. The city is now working to replace lights and upgrade the existing security camera system. There’s also a plan to hire 11 maintenance workers and eight park rangers who will be there about 20 hours a day to keep visitors safe. (credit: CBS) With cleaning and restoration efforts underway the city hopes for a reopening in mid-November. “We are...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

911 Calls In Denver On Hold: ‘It Was Frightening’ Says Caller

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s 911 system is out of compliance with nationally recognized standards for answering calls as thousands of callers are finding themselves on hold when they call in to report an emergency. Andrew Dameron, Denver’s Director of Emergency Communications, said “Obviously no one in the Department of Safety wants anyone to end up on hold when they call 911.” A CBS4 investigation found it’s happening frequently. In September, the average 911 caller in Denver was put on hold for 23 seconds and more than 1,000 emergency callers, or 2.5% of actual emergency calls, were put on hold for at least two...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver DMV To Chip Away At 52-Day-Long Backlog With 2-Day Closure

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Motor Vehicle offices have one more day in what they call a two-day sprint to catch up on a backlog of title and registration documents. The offices were closed on Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday, Oct. 19. While officials say there is about 52 days of work to catch up on, the two-day closure will reduce it by 10 days. They add the backlog is causing more traffic in branch locations, more calls to 311 and longer wait times. Officials say they will continue working on the problem after the two-day closure. (credit: CBS) Starting Oct. 25, the DMV will start training 26 new employees to help with service in November. Officials say they’ve seen significant turnover in recent months.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Construction At Arkins Promenade To Be Finished By The End Of 2021

DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is making progress on the Arkins Promenade construction site. Mayor Michael Hancock joined others on a tour on Monday. (credit: CBS) The construction sits at Arkins Court and 35th Street. The mile-long walkway is going in between 29th and 38th Streets. Other improvements include a theater, public art and a play area. “In the next few years this area is going to be one space for music and for people to come out and recreate and become a new destination,” Hancock said. (credit: CBS) The $5 million project is scheduled to be completed later this year. It’s funded largely by the Elevate Denver Bonds approved by voters in 2017.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Is 3 Weeks Away From Nearly 70 Days With Sunsets Before 5 P.M.

DENVER (CBS4) – Daylight saving time will end three weeks from today in the United States and that means we’ll see the sun start to set in Denver before 5 p.m. each day beginning on November 7. The sun will set before 5 p.m. for almost 70 days thereafter. After Nov. 7, the next 5 p.m. sunset in Denver is expected on January 15, according to the timeanddate.com website. We’ll see the sun begin setting at 6 p.m. on March 9 and then after 7 p.m. shortly thereafter, on March 13, when daylight saving time begins once again in 2022. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Cleaning#Pavement#Alt Fuels Colorado
CBS Denver

Colfax Marathon Returns To The Streets After Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colfax Marathon and Half Marathon are back on the streets after a year and a half due to the pandemic. The marathon will impact traffic across the Denver metro area on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Some 14,000 runners will hit the streets to celebrate the first major race to take place since May 2019. This is also the 15th anniversary of the Colfax Marathon. According to race officials, Interstate 25 is the best route to take for north/south to avoid the runners. On the east- Colorado Boulevard will be open, and all roads east of Colorado Boulevard. To the west- Kipling will be open, and all roads west of Kipling. For those traveling east/west- east/west roads south of Colfax are open. East/west roads 26th and above will be open. Road closures are a rolling close and open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will re-open after the last runner. LINK: Colfax Marathon
DENVER, CO
KSAT 12

SAWS crews cleaning up sewer spill on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A cleanup is underway on the city’s West Side following a sewer spill from recent heavy rainstorms, according to the San Antonio Water System. Crews were cleaning up the scene Friday afternoon, in the 10000 block of W. Commerce Street, near Leon Creek. According to SAWS, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Denver

High Line Canal Helps Mitigate Heat Island Conditions In Denver Metro Area

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy says community members and volunteers play a key role in their ability to connect with more residents across the Denver metro area so access increases to the trail. Helping neighborhoods along the canal with Black and Brown families realize the healthier lifestyle available to them is part of their ongoing mission to improve outreach to these marginalized communities. “I can just hop on the canal whenever, anything I need, I need to get outside and breathe some fresh air,” said Arelie Alcazar on Wednesday. “It’s always safe.” A longtime resident in one of...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
GreenBiz

Green infrastructure for clean water shows its worth

This story was first published on Next City, a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world. Next to Washington D.C.’s Piney Branch Parkway, right across from where that road intersects with 17th Street NW, CSO-049 serves...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Jose Martinez-Gallegos And Graciela Mosqueda Allegedly Stole Tools Worth $140,000, 8 Cars On Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Charges are pending against a 26-year-old Denver man and a 23-year-old Fort Lupton woman after an investigation determined they allegedly stole multiple vehicles and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of tools. The thefts happened in the Denver metro area as well as in Weld County and Larimer County. Jose Martinez-Gallegos and Graciela Mosqueda are believed to have committed the crimes and are both currently in jail in unrelated cases. (credit: Weld County) This summer Martinez-Gallegos was under investigation for one of those unrelated case and at the beginning of last month members of a special Weld County law enforcement...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

CTA Orange, Green Line Service Partially Halted, Loop ‘L’ Trains Snagged After Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Roosevelt, Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA train service was snagged downtown and on the Near South and Southwest sides Tuesday night after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station and died. Police said at 9:10 p.m., the unidentified man jumped in front of an approaching northbound Orange Line train from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by the train, and his death is believed to be a suicide. The Chicago Transit Authority reported Green Line service was halted between the Loop and 35th Street, and Orange Line service between the Loop and Halsted. All Loop ‘L’ trains were also standing at Roosevelt. CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Indoor Mask Order To Begin Wednesday In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Indoor masks will be required in Larimer County starting on Wednesday at noon. Everyone 2 yeas and older will be required to wear a mask while inside a public place. (credit: CBS) Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says the order is being issued “due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local hospital ICU capacity.” If everyone inside an indoor facility is vaccinated, county officials say exemptions will be considered. Larimer County facilities that wish to implement mandatory vaccination policies for staff, patrons, and guests have the opportunity to apply to become an Approved Vaccine Verified Facility and be exempted from the mask requirements with approval from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. Currently Boulder is the only county on Colorado’s Front Range where there is such health order in place. Boulder’s has been in effect since early September.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Another Disappointing Storm Considering The Drought Situation

DENVER (CBS4) – The third storm in just eight days entered Colorado Monday night and while some mountain areas will get needed moisture, most of Colorado will miss out again. It’s a troubling trend since most of the state is experiencing drought. The most recently released drought monitor for Colorado shows 66% of the state has at least moderate drought including the entire Denver metro area. Meanwhile about 30% of the state has at least severe drought including the I-70 mountain corridor west of Vail Pass. And nearly 14% of Colorado has extreme or exceptional drought including Steamboat Springs, Craig, and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Security Lines Easing Slightly As Denver International Airport Urges Travelers To Allow Plenty Of Time

DENVER (CBS4)– Security lines at Denver International Airport had improved slightly on Saturday morning over Friday’s lines but airport officials are still urging passengers to arrive early. CBS4 editor Kevin Strong took an image of the security area on Saturday, which showed people moving through the lines and not snaking around to the restrooms in the hallway like the day before. (credit: Kevin Strong) On Friday, DIA tweeted the lines are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” This weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport with Friday and Sunday expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot reopened temporarily on Friday and Saturday due to limited parking availability in the economy lots. The shuttle lot closed Friday evening but passengers can still catch a shuttle to the lot to retrieve their vehicles. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers
DENVER, CO
WIFR

Rockford’s south side cleans up neighborhood streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents on Rockford’s south side say they want to see positive change in their neighborhoods, so dozens grabbed a pair of gloves and a trash bag Saturday afternoon to start cleaning up one street at a time. Volunteers, faith leaders and alderpersons led the event. Program...
ROCKFORD, IL
WLUC

EPA begins clean-up of Fifth Street fire site in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has begun to remove and dispose of asbestos-contaminated rubble and debris from the site of a recent fire on Fifth Street in Calumet. On May 21, a fire destroyed three buildings including several local apartments and businesses near the intersection...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy