Big Green Cleaning Machine Hits The Pavement To Clean Up Denver’s Streets

DENVER (CBS4) – A big, green cleaning machine is hitting the pavement to clean up Denver’s streets and helping protect the environment at the same time. The city’s brand new street sweeper uses electric power.

The full-size plug-in sweeper will help the City of Denver’s goal to reduce pollution. There are also some other benefits to the electric sweeper.

“It does work just like a regular one, but it’s whisper quiet,” said Nancy Kuhn with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are planning to run this unit in the overnight hours when we sweep downtown, which is great for residents because it is very quiet.”

The city received a grant from Alt Fuels Colorado to help pay for the electric sweeper. Denver already has 200 alternative fuel vehicles and hopes to grow the fleet.