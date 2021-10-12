NYS warns New Yorkers of text message phishing scam related to vaccine verification

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health have issued a warning to New Yorkers on a text message phishing scam related to vaccine verification.

Officials say the illegitimate text message shown above attempts to impersonate the NYSDOH in an attempt to steal personal information. The text message tells the recipient they need to enter their personal information to validate their vaccination status and provides a link that redirects to a fraudulent site. Officials say anyone who receives a text message like this should delete it right away.

To help protect against scams like this the NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) and the Division of Consumer Protection recommend the following: