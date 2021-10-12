CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Chile president declares 'state of exception' over Mapuche conflict

By Martin BERNETTI
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17duqp_0cP8PBT700
A protester is detained by police during a protest for Mapuche self-determination in Santiago on October 10, 2021 /AFP

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday announced a state of emergency and deployed troops to two southern regions where clashes have broken out between Mapuche indigenous people and security forces.

The Mapuche are demanding the restoration of their ancestral lands and self-determination.

"We have decided to call a state of exception" in four provinces of the southern regions of Biobio and Araucania and the deployment of troops to help control "the serious disturbance of public order" there, Pinera said in a speech.

The billionaire right-wing president addressed the nation on a controversial national holiday that marks the "discovery" of the Americas by Christopher Columbus.

It is a day in history that is viewed as a disaster by many indigenous peoples throughout the Americas due to the colonization that followed.

Pinera, 71, said that the four provinces in question have seen "repeated acts of violence linked to drug-trafficking, terrorism and organized crime committed by armed groups," and that innocent civilians and police officers have been killed in the violence.

The state of exception is initially due to last two weeks in the provinces of Biobio and Arauco in the Biobio region, and in Malleco and Cautin in La Araucania.

The Mapuche are Chile's largest indigenous group numbering 1.7 million out of the country's 19 million population and live mostly in the south.

Their leaders are demanding that land currently owned by farms and logging companies be restored to them.

The lack of a solution to Mapuche demands has prompted radical groups to carry out attacks on trucks and private property over the last decade.

One person was killed and 17 injured on Sunday when clashes broke out in Santiago between security forces and protesters marching for Mapuche autonomy.

- Possible escalation -

Political analyst LucÃ­a Dammert criticized Pinera's decision, saying that the deployment of troops could further intensify the Mapuche conflict.

"The government has been unable to generate an effective and fair policy to solve the problems that exist in Araucania," Dammert, a professor at the University of Santiago, told AFP. She added that sending troops to the region could lead to "an escalation of violence."

But Luciano Rivas, the ruling party's governor of Araucania, backed the deployment saying there is "a very deep security crisis" in the region.

"Today we are living in a very complex situation where the police are overwhelmed by groups with heavy caliber weapons," Rivas told CNN Chile.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chile president investigated after Pandora Papers leak

The Chilean public prosecutor's office on Friday opened an investigation into President Sebastian Pinera over the sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks. Attorney General Jorge Abbott opened the probe after the Pandora Papers revealed the sale of the Dominga mining company by a firm "linked to the family of President Pinera," said Marta Herrera, head of the anti-corruption unit in the public prosecutor's office.
ECONOMY
AFP

Mix of hope, skepticism among Mapuche as Chile rewrites constitution

One hundred days ago, Chile's new constituent assembly led by an indigenous woman president began work on rewriting the South American country's constitution, but tensions remain high amongst the Mapuche community. Loncon's presidency is historic too as it represents the first time an indigenous person has led any such public body wielding political power.
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

Chile president decrees state of emergency in nation’s south

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency Tuesday in 72 communities in two regions of southern Chile amid disturbances and attacks sometimes claimed by Indigenous Mapuche groups demanding the return of their ancestral lands. The decree limits freedom of assembly and movement and also allows...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Christopher Columbus
AFP

Blinken starts democracy tour in Ecuador as emergency declared

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday began a trip meant to highlight Latin American democracy in Ecuador -- just as the country declared a surprise state of emergency to fight drug trafficking. "In the streets of Ecuador there is only one enemy: drug trafficking," Lasso said in a televised address following a spate of violence in the country.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US climate envoy praises Mexico's efforts

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to fight global warming. Kerry praised the program, saying that it focuses "on people, on people lives, on work, on the ability to be able of stay where you live, on the ability of stay connected to the land as part of the future”.
U.S. POLITICS
KRON4 News

Protest strike shuts down Haiti amid search for kidnapped U.S. missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A protest strike shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to Haiti’s anemic economy, and unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday in anger over worsening crime as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group. FBI agents and other U.S. […]
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Chile#Mapuche#University Of Chile#Afp Chilean#Cautin#Luc
AFP

Brazil president to face charge of 'intentional' crimes over Covid response

A Brazilian senate committee will on Wednesday ask that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "intentional" crimes over his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left 600,000 of his compatriots dead. Following six months of eventful hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations about the use of ineffective medication on "human guinea pigs," the committee of inquiry will deliver its eagerly awaited report. Renan Calheiros, the centrist senator who is the lead author of the 1,200-page report, has already revealed that he has retained at least nine charges against the far-right president, including "quackery" and "crimes against humanity." But he announced a last-minute withdrawal of "homicide" and "genocide" charges, after some infighting within the panel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Colombian former guerrilla leader arrested in Mexico

One of the leaders of FARC, the Colombian guerrilla group turned political party, was arrested Tuesday in Mexico. Rodrigo Granda, head diplomat for the Marxist group, was held under a "red notice" from Interpol, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Twitter. He said the red notice and arrest request were issued by Paraguay, not Colombia. "The detention of Mr Rodrigo Granda is due to a red notice from Paraguay for kidnapping, criminal association and intentional homicide," Molano said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
AFP

Brazil, Colombia 'united' in defense of Amazon ahead of UN summit

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Colombia counterpart Ivan Duque said on Tuesday they would head to the next UN climate summit "united" in defense of the Amazon. Brazil and Colombia account for 61 and six percent respectively of the Amazon, which spans 10 countries and territories.
AMERICAS
AFP

Ex-soldiers storm Guatemala Congress parking lot, torch cars

Former Guatemalan soldiers stormed the rear area of Congress on Tuesday and torched several vehicles in protest over unpaid compensation for their service during the country's civil war from 1960 to 1996. A crowd of hundreds of protesters, some armed with sticks, machetes and others throwing glass bottles, broke through a metal gate and forcibly entered a parking lot behind the Congress building, placing chains with padlocks on several doors to prevent deputies and staff from leaving the building. The veterans set fire to several vehicles that were parked in the lot, with local television broadcasting images of fire and plumes of smoke pouring out of the cars. Riot police then arrived and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least five people were treated for minor injuries.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy