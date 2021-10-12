CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 power tool combo sets to shop now for holiday gifts

By Jean Levasseur
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
12 power tool combo sets to shop now for holiday gifts Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / RIGID / DeWalt / Hart

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s little more valuable in a DIY homeowner’s toolbox than a good power tool combo set. Power tools are faster, easier, and typically more accurate than doing the same job using only hand tools. The holidays are a great time to either pick up your first set or upgrade the one that you have—sales and special offers abound. However, with all of the brand and package options out there, it can be difficult to know which ones are the best.

Based on Reviewed’s years of experience reviewing products and tools, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best power tool combo sets available this season. Which one’s right for you depends on your budget, your task needs, and how much wear and tear you expect them to take. A decent, entry-level combo kit will run a few hundred dollars, while a full professional-grade package can run in the thousands.

1. The Porter Cable 20-volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (4-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rudNn_0cP8P68j00
Though this combo kit is one of the more standard ones, the four tools included are sure to get the job done. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Porter Cable

A good quality drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light—for most of us, that's all that we'll ever need. And, that's what Porter Cable provides in their standard power tool combo kit.

The half-inch drill driver has two speeds for basic control, the reciprocating saw was our pick for best value, and the 5.5-inch circular saw spins at 3700 RPM, which is more than enough to cut 2-by-4s or rip through plywood.

The limiting factor of this kit is the pair of 1.3-amp hour batteries, which won’t provide very long run times. However, it's easy enough to upgrade the batteries if you find that you regularly out-use their charge.

All in all, this is an excellent value for a quality power tool combo kit.

Get the Porter Cable 20-volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $179.65

2. The Milwaukee M18 18-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (6-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4Js7_0cP8P68j00
This combo kit runs on the pricier side, however, you're getting your money's worth. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Milwaukee

Milwaukee is consistently one of the top brands in the power tool space. Its M18, 18-volt line is full of spectacular products, and this 6-tool kit has everything that the vast majority of homeowners will ever need.

The core of the kit is the dual drivers—a standard drill and a 1/4-inch impact driver for more torque. It also includes a circular saw, which is pretty standard in most kits, and a cut-off grinder to help you cut through just about any material you can think of. The included reciprocating saw was one of the top performers in our tests.

The kit includes two 3-amp hour batteries for solid run-times, as well as a convenient carrying bag.

This set isn't quite as high powered as the Milwaukee Fuel line, but has more than enough oomph for non-professional projects. For those with the budget to spend, it's hard to go wrong with Milwaukee.

Get the Milwaukee M18 18-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit at The Home Depot for $699

3. The Kobalt 24-volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit (6-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSVGS_0cP8P68j00
This reciprocating saw from Kobalt is nothing short of impressive. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Kobalt

Kobalt's 24-volt max line is one of the most powerful tool kits on the market, at least on paper. The reciprocating saw from the line is an absolute beast, and the 80-volt chainsaw and electric snow shovel are some of the best in their class. This power tool combo kit should maintain that tradition of excellence.

The reciprocating saw can cut through just about anything, and there's no reason to think that the circular saw, drill, and impact driver won't be equally as powerful. This kit also includes a somewhat unique addition—a power source with two USB ports for charging devices on the job.

The one drawback of this kit is that it only includes one battery, and only a 2-amp hour one at that. Most people will want to invest in a second, larger batter to make this kit viable, so consider that as you're pricing out tools.

Get the Kobalt 24-volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit at Lowe’s for $449

4. The Makita 18-volt LXT Cordless Combo Kit (10-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlED2_0cP8P68j00
Makita offers a maximum variety with this 10-tool combo kit. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Makita

Makita is another top name in power tool kits, though without the premium of the Milwaukee or Dewalt names. This 10-tool kit has everything you need to outfit a quality workshop, including all of the familiar standards: a drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, and a worklight.

However, there are a number of interesting additions. The first is the oscillating cutter, which is one of the most surprisingly versatile cutting tools you can have. It can cut in tight spaces at almost any angle, making it perfect for cutting out that hard-to-reach nail in a demo project or plunge cutting through a board.

Then there's the random orbital sander, which is the most useful sander in your arsenal. And when you make a mess with all of these tools, you can clean it up with the included vacuum while listening to your favorite music through the included radio.

This is another kit where the dual 2-amp hour batteries could be a limiter, so it may be worth purchasing an extra battery or two. But, for a wide variety of different and useful tools, this Makita set is a great option.

Get the 18-volt LXT Cordless Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $899

5. The Craftsman V20 8-tool 20-volt Max Lithium Ion Power Tool Combo Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI0TT_0cP8P68j00
Craftsman has a long-standing reputation for impressive power tools. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Craftsman

Craftsman is a long-established, mid-quality, entry-level brand. I bought my first Craftsman power tool set 10 years ago, and still use them today. This 8-tool combo kit has everything that a new homeowner is likely to need. The standard drill, impact driver, circular saw, and reciprocating saw are included.

This kit also includes the oscillating tool, which is a fantastic way to make cuts in hard-to-reach areas through all kinds of materials; a random orbital sander, which is the most useful type of sander you can have; and a jigsaw for cutting out any shape that you need to through just about any material.

The two included 20-volt, 2-amp hour batteries may be enough to get you through low use projects, but you can also add more batteries to the kit if you need. This is a solid starter set for periodic users.

Get the Craftsman V20 8-tool 20-volt Max Lithium Ion Power Tool Combo Kit at Lowe’s for $399

6. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit (4-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaJze_0cP8P68j00
This combo kit is perfect for the car-obsessed. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Ryobi

If working on cars and engines is your focus more than cutting wood, then take a look at the Ryobi automotive power tool combo kit. This kit features four tools specifically designed for engine work.

First is a ½-inch impact wrench, with plenty of torque to secure or remove nuts and bolts from engine blocks and frames. Next is a 3/8-inch powered ratchet, angled at 90-degrees to fit into tight spaces with integrated LED lights to help you see what you're doing in dark spaces.

The kit also includes a powered grease gun to keep all of your parts lubricated, and a high pressure inflator to keep your tires at the proper pressure. Stop banging your knuckles when manual wrenches and ratchets slip, and save your wrists with a set of automotive power tools.

Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $299

7. The Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvvcO_0cP8P68j00
Although the DeWalt combo kit is small, its tools are mighty. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / DeWalt

The base of any power tool combo set is a good drill (or in this case, two). However, the other tools that you want to pick up depend on your specific needs.

If you're looking to do more woodworking-type projects than construction or demolition projects, then consider this Dewalt combo kit. The hammer drill and impact driver give plenty of torque for your drilling and fastening needs, with multiple speed settings to fit each individual job.

The included jigsaw is perfect for cutting different shapes and grooves in wood, ideal for creating decorative pieces. And when you want to make those pieces even more decorative, the Dewalt palm router gives you all the flexibility that you can find in a set of 1/4-inch router bits. I have the corded version of this palm router , and it’s the only router I use anymore.

Get the Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $767

8. The Bosch 18-volt Lithium Ion Power Tool Combo Kit (4-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmLLM_0cP8P68j00
If you're looking for a battery with an extensive life between charges, this combo kit from Bosch should be at the top of your list. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Bosch

Like many others on this list, Bosch has a reputation for solid tools, but an even better reputation for batteries that last half of forever. If battery longevity is high on your list of must-haves, then consider looking at Bosch tools.

This 18-volt, four power tool combo set includes a drill, an impact driver, a light, and a reciprocating saw with a twist—it's designed for use with one hand.

Now, one-handed reciprocating saws have many applications. If you're doing a lot of work in tight spaces and aren't cutting anything overly hard like PVC pipe or untreated pine, then a one-handed saw should be fine. However, they do tend to struggle with heavier duty cuts.

All in all, this looks like a solid tool set from a quality brand.

Get the Bosch 18-volt Lithium Ion Power Tool Combo Kit at Lowe’s for $329

9. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-tool Combo Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztV0A_0cP8P68j00
Keep this Ryobi combo kit close by for major and minor home fixes. Getty Images / Tara Jacoby / Ryobi

Ryobi has always been one of those brands able to find the intersection between good enough and affordable enough. For someone looking to start doing more handyman or construction work, this can be an affordable entry into the power tool market.

This 12-piece set includes all of the standard equipment you'll find in most kits: drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw (a slightly more powerful version of the one we tested ), circular saw, and worklight. However, it also includes an impact wrench to get even more torque on nuts and bolts; an oscillating tool for those awkward cuts; a brad nailer for improved fastening without the need for an air compressor; a jigsaw to cut just about anything into just about any shape; an orbital sander for maximum finishing efficiency; a grinder to cut through just about anything; and my favorite, a 7-1/4 inch miter saw.

This is a massive combo kit for the same price as some of the more expensive 4- and 5-tool kits. While it may be a bit underpowered for truly professional-grade work, it's rugged enough to handle just about anything an everyday homeowner or part-time handyman can throw at it.

Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-tool Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $648.97

10. The Rigid 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver and 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw Combo Kit (2-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InIon_0cP8P68j00
Ridgid's combo kit is compact and effective. RIDGID

Sometimes there are just too many tools in combo kits. While I'm a fan of impact drivers, is it really necessary to have one in addition to a regular drill? For a lot of people, the answer is no—I’ve made due without one for 10 years.

Ridgid, one of the most reliable power tool brands with an excellent service agreement, takes some of the excess away. This 2-tool kit includes two 18-volt batteries, a drill, and a circular saw. It's amazing what you can get done with just those two tools.

It's a great sized starter kit for anyone who doesn't know exactly what they'll need in the future—it is easy enough to add more tools later as you need them.

Get the Ridgid 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver and 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $179

11. The Hart 20-volt 5-tool Kit with 70-piece Accessory Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtdG9_0cP8P68j00
Make the most out of your power tools with this 70-piece set which includes everything you need from drill to spade bits. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Hart

Hart, out of Walmart, is a relative newcomer to the power tool market. This is a low cost, light duty set—which is exactly what some people need.

If you're expecting to only use these tools for light applications around the house like hanging picture frames, assembling furniture, or cutting plastic, then this combo kit likely has both the tools and the power that you need.

In addition to the drill, impact driver, and reciprocating saw, the Hart 5-tool kit comes with a portable inflator, perfect for filling car tires, bike tires, and sports equipment.

The included 70-piece accessory kit has everything that you need to get the most out of your tools, from drill bits to nut drivers to screwdriving bits to spade bits.

For light duty applications, then Hart is a decent option to consider, especially considering the exceptionally low price.

Get the Hart 20-volt 5-tool Kit with 70-piece Accessory Set at Walmart for $169

12. The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (10-tool)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4v5S_0cP8P68j00
You can't go wrong with a combo kit as extensive as this one from Milwaukee. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Milwaukee

If you're looking for professional quality, power and durability from a power tool combo kit, then look no further than the Milwaukee Fuel 18-volt line. This set includes almost everything you'd need for everyday carpentry and building projects.

Like most of these kits, it includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, and reciprocating saw , which was the overall winner in our tests. Then it adds in the specialty tools for woodworking and carpentry. A brad nailer helps to secure work pieces together during glue-up. The impact wrench makes securing and removing nuts and bolts as easy as squeezing the trigger. And the included trim router and jigsaw give you maximum flexibility with cuts, grooves, and edge decoration.

Two large 5-amp hour batteries will keep the entire system running for about as long as you need it to. If price is no object, this is the kit that I would purchase for myself.

Get the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit at The Home Depot for $1,479

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 12 power tool combo sets to shop now for holiday gifts

