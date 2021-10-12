Lake County Office of Elevate Lake launches New App For Business Retention, Expansion And Attraction
The Lake County Office of Elevate Lake is launching a cutting-edge online application to support its strategy for business retention, expansion and attraction. The GIS app allows businesses, municipal partners and site selectors to search available commercial and industrial properties in the area and provides access to advanced analytical tools enabling businesses to produce reports on demand.sltablet.com
Comments / 0