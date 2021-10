By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets are not going to allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time member of the team this season. The point guard will not be allowed to play or practice with the club until he is eligible to be a full participant, general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday. That means Irving is either going to have to get a COVID-19 vaccine, or he’ll have to stay away from his team until New York changes its vaccine mandates. Under New York’s current mandates, Irving is ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center and...

