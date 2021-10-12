CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow falls for third-straight day as investors await inflation data, bank earnings

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower for a third-straight session Tuesday ahead of a key inflation reading and a kick-off to third-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 117.72 points, or 0.3%, to 34,378.34. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.2% to 4,350.65. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 14,465.92.

Dow futures jump 200 points on strong earnings reports

U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday as major companies continued to report strong third-quarter earnings, easing concerns that persistent Covid cases and rising costs would derail corporate America’s profit recovery. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 203 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.6% and...
Stocks Close Higher as Companies Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose as investors parsed earnings reports for insight into how companies are coping with inflation and supply-chain disruptions. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, or about 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%. Third-quarter earnings season is in its early...
S&P 500 rises as strong earnings reports boost sentiment

U.S. stock indexes gained on Tuesday as major companies continued to report strong third-quarter earnings, easing concerns that persistent Covid cases and rising costs would derail corporate America’s profit recovery. The S&P 500 added 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 90 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced...
Gita Gopinath
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
Dow rises 198 points as strong third-quarter earnings roll in

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed on Tuesday amid a round of strong third-quarter earnings reports from major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.7 points, or 0.56%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.71%. Johnson & Johnson stock rose...
STOCKS
Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

NGG, Financial), a London-based transmitter and distributor of electricity and natural gas. The trailing 12-month net earnings per share were 0.466 British pounds ($0.640) as of the three months ended March 31, growing from £0.368 in the prior-year quarter. The price-earnings ratio is 19.48 (versus the industry median of 17.09)...
No place to hide: investors to trawl Europe's Q3 earnings for inflation clues

LONDON (Reuters) - As Europe’s third quarter reporting season kicks into gear, investors are scrutinising company results for any signs that supply chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine profits. Confidence in Europe’s earnings resilience has helped the continent’s bourses recover from a wobble in...
Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
Stocks Fall After Weak China Growth Data

U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed that China’s economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, and investors weighed the risk to global growth from stickier-than-anticipated inflation, supply-chain problems and heightened demand for energy. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% Monday, indicating that the broad market index will dip after...
